Domo Named to the 2018 SaaS Awards Shortlist

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO), the leading cloud-based platform company, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2018 SaaS Awards program in the Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics category.



This latest recognition builds on the growing 2018 list of accolades Domo has received for its break-through product offering, including the Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® Industry Excellence Award, a number one ranking in both Dresner’s 2018 Collective Insights Market Study and its Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Study, as well as being named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100, to name a few.

The SaaS Awards program aims to recognize and celebrate innovation in software. Domo uniquely brings together a company’s people, data and systems to create a digitally connected organization. As the operating system for a business, Domo helps companies empower all of their people, allowing them real-time access to the information they need right on their phones to make better decisions and take actions to improve business performance.

Entries for this awards program were accepted from across the globe and highlight the growing number of international innovators in the cloud space.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to help all employees – from the CEO to the front-line worker – optimize business performance by connecting them in real time to the right data and people they need to improve business results. The company works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

