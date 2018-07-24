Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Domtar Corp (USA)    UFS

DOMTAR CORP (USA) (UFS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Domtar USA : Diaper Donations Bring Dignity and Comfort to Those in Need

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 07:13am CEST

Our absorbent hygiene products are used by people around the world. They help bring health, dignity and comfort to infants, children and adults in communities throughout North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Domtar diaper donations help ensure that everyone has access to these important products.

Our Comfort & Care diaper assistance program has helped thousands of North American families who don't have enough diapers for their children, whether because of a catastrophic weather event or a lack of financial resources.

In addition, our Personal Careplants in Aneby, Sweden, and Toledo, Spain, give away adult incontinence products that are obsolete, overstocked or have small flaws. These Domtar diaper donations help make a difference in the lives of people in need.

Domtar Diaper Donations Improve Quality of Life

Fredrik Gustavsson, an environmental specialist at Domtar, oversees the diaper donation program at our Aneby plant. The plant has partnered with Human Bridge, a non-profit Swedish organization that collects and distributes medical supplies for development, relief and social projects. In 2017, Aneby donated more than 3,600 cases of Attends® adult incontinence products, including protective underwear, briefs, bladder control pads and bed pads.

'Human Bridge lets us know that our gifts make a difference for people in this world. Their thank-you letters include photos and details on where our donations went,' says Gustavsson. 'It's rewarding to see the impact we can have.'

One note from Human Bridge described how Attends pads were given to women attending university in Ethiopia. Although tuition, food and housing are paid for by the Ethiopian government, many of these women have no additional income. They often turn to prostitution to pay for hygiene items or study materials. Having access to basic supplies helps them stay safe.

Human Bridge also has a well-developed network in Ukraine, where Attends supplies go to hospitals and orphanages, and to low-income families, including those still suffering from the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster.

In addition, Human Bridge has delivered Domtar diaper donations to recipients in Moldova, Romania, Tanzania, Somalia and Iraq. In one case, products were given to a pediatric hospital that's short on beds and supplies, and where more than 80 percent of the patients are refugees.

Helping Neighbors in Spain

Domtar's facility in Toledo, Spain, has a long history in the community. Our Indas brand is a market leader in the Iberian region.

Susana Blanco, who works in communications at our European headquarters in Madrid, collaborates with colleagues from the export, legal and finance departments to manage the Domtar diaper donations program. 'We work with several charities, giving us as broad a reach as possible,' she says.

One such charity is Mensajeros de La Paz (Messengers of Peace), which was founded in 1962 to house orphans. Today, the charity has broad humanitarian goals and is present in more than 50 countries. An important aspect of the charity's work is improving quality of life for the elderly. Appropriate absorbent hygiene products can help seniors enjoy greater independence and can help improve sleep.

'This generous gesture is really appreciated,' says Father Angel Garcia Rodriguez, founder of the organization, of the Domtar diaper donations. 'It benefits the most valuable people in our society: our grandparents.'

Madrid-based Fundación Madrina focuses exclusively on helping struggling single mothers. Domtar diaper donations provide a number of hygiene products to this group, including bladder control pads and baby diapers.

We have also established a partnership with Acompartir, a Spanish nonprofit organization that belongs to the European Goods to Give alliance. In 2017, Indas received the Acompartir stamp of approval in recognition of our Domtar diaper donations.

Tags: adult incontinence, Aneby, Attends, baby diapers, Comfort and Care, Indas

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 05:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMTAR CORP (USA)
07:13aDOMTAR USA : Diaper Donations Bring Dignity and Comfort to Those in Need
PU
07/19PARTNERSHIP PROMOTES CLASSROOM READI : 15 Pages A Day
PU
07/18Today's Research Reports on Domtar, AGT Food and Ingredients, Maple Leaf Food..
AC
07/17DOMTAR USA : Urban Tree Harvesting Requires Good Communication
PU
07/12DOMTAR USA : 2018 Sustainability Update Highlights Continued Progress on Long-Te..
AQ
07/11MEDIA ADVISORY : Domtar Corporation Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/10DOMTAR USA : Invests in Prisma Renewable Composites, LLC
BU
07/10DOMTAR USA : Kingsport barrels into sustainability with Fun Fest's Trash Barrel ..
AQ
07/05DOMTAR USA : and SCA Clean Up Parks in Two of Our Communities
PU
07/03DOMTAR USA : The Power of Print in Higher Education Marketing
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/09Domtar declares $0.435 dividend 
05/01Domtar (UFS) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/01Domtar Corporation 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/01Domtar beats by $0.12, beats on revenue 
04/30Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 440 M
EBIT 2018 378 M
Net income 2018 258 M
Debt 2018 720 M
Yield 2018 3,64%
P/E ratio 2018 11,91
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 3 012 M
Chart DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Duration : Period :
Domtar Corp (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 48,3 $
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORP (USA)-3.37%3 054
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ12.04%19 176
STORA ENSO OYJ6.51%15 104
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 389
KLABIN SA5.79%6 633
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-11.58%6 176
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.