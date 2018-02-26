Donegal Investment : Share Announcement 26/02/2018

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')

26 February 2018

Donegal Investment Group announces that it purchased a total of 14,539 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each at an average price of €8.75 per share on 23 February to be held as treasury shares.

Following the purchases of these shares, the Company has a total of:

719,726 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each held as treasury shares; and

9,565,864 Ordinary Shares in issue.

Enquiries: