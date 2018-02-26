Log in
Donegal Investment : Share Announcement 26/02/2018

02/26/2018 | 01:23pm CET

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')

26 February 2018

Donegal Investment Group announces that it purchased a total of 14,539 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each at an average price of €8.75 per share on 23 February to be held as treasury shares.

Following the purchases of these shares, the Company has a total of:

  • 719,726 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each held as treasury shares; and
  • 9,565,864 Ordinary Shares in issue.

Enquiries:

Donegal Investment Group
Ian Ireland, Managing Director Telephone: + 353 74 91 21766
Investec
Jonathan Simmons, Director Telephone: + 353 1 421 0000

Donegal Investment Group plc published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2018 12:22:10 UTC.

