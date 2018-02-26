Donegal Investment : Share Dealing 26/02/2018

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')
26 February 2018
Donegal Investment Group announces that it has been informed by Pageant Investments Limited on 23 February that following the purchase of 59,890 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each they are now the beneficial owner of 718,207 Ordinary Shares, representing 7.5% of the Company's current issued share capital.
Enquiries:
|
Donegal Investment Group
|
|
Ian Ireland, Managing Director
|
Telephone: + 353 74 912 1766
|
Investec
|
|
Jonathan Simmons, Director
|
Telephone: + 353 1 421 0000
