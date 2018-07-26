Log in
DORAY MINERALS LIMITED (DRM)
Doray Minerals : June 2018 Quarterly Results Conference Call

07/26/2018 | 02:40am CEST

26 JULY 2018

JUNE 2018 QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Doray Minerals Limited ("Doray" or "the Company") (ASX: DRM) advises its June 2018 Quarterly Activities Report is scheduled for release on Friday, 27 July 2018. Managing Director, Leigh Junk, will be holding a conference call for investors, analysts, and brokers to discuss Doray's progress in the June 2018 Quarter.

Details for the conference call are below.

9:30am (WST) / 11:30am (AEST) on Friday, 27 July 2018

Conference ID: 5093859

Australia (toll-free) 1800 123 296

Canada (toll-free) 1855 5616 766

China (toll-free) 4001 203 085

Hong Kong (toll-free) 800 908 865

Japan (toll-free) 0120 477 087

New Zealand (toll-free) 0800 452 782

Singapore (toll-free) 800 616 2288

United Kingdom (toll-free) 0808 234 0757

United States (toll-free) 1855 293 1544

Any other country or mobile phone +61 2 8038 5221

The Quarterly Activities Report will be available via the ASX Company Announcements Platform (ASX: DRM) as well as on the Company's website atwww.dorayminerals.com.au.

Please note: an RSVP for the teleconference is not required.

For further information, please contact:

Leigh Junk

Managing Director +61 8 9226 0600

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

Doray Minerals Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 00:39:04 UTC
