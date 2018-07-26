Doray Minerals : June 2018 Quarterly Results Conference Call

26 JULY 2018
JUNE 2018 QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
Doray Minerals Limited ("Doray" or "the Company") (ASX: DRM) advises its June 2018 Quarterly Activities Report is scheduled for release on Friday, 27 July 2018. Managing Director, Leigh Junk, will be holding a conference call for investors, analysts, and brokers to discuss Doray's progress in the June 2018 Quarter.
Details for the conference call are below.
9:30am (WST) / 11:30am (AEST) on Friday, 27 July 2018
Conference ID: 5093859
Australia (toll-free) 1800 123 296
Canada (toll-free) 1855 5616 766
China (toll-free) 4001 203 085
Hong Kong (toll-free) 800 908 865
Japan (toll-free) 0120 477 087
New Zealand (toll-free) 0800 452 782
Singapore (toll-free) 800 616 2288
United Kingdom (toll-free) 0808 234 0757
United States (toll-free) 1855 293 1544
Any other country or mobile phone +61 2 8038 5221
The Quarterly Activities Report will be available via the ASX Company Announcements Platform (ASX: DRM) as well as on the Company's website atwww.dorayminerals.com.au.
Please note: an RSVP for the teleconference is not required.
For further information, please contact:
Leigh Junk
Managing Director +61 8 9226 0600
