Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dorchester Minerals LP    DMLP

DORCHESTER MINERALS LP (DMLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 08/06 06:21:05 pm
18.5500 USD   +0.54%
06:05pDorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results
GL
07/27DORCHESTER MINE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its Second Quarter Distributi..
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

DALLAS, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today the Partnership’s net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $16,364,000, or $0.49 per common unit.

A comparison of the Partnership’s consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are set forth below:

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2018 2017 2018 2017
Operating Revenues$21,123,000  $12,553,000 $37,006,000  $25,280,000
Net Income$16,364,000  $8,449,000 $27,327,000  $16,971,000
Net Income Per Common Unit$0.49  $0.26 $0.82  $0.53

The Partnership previously declared its second quarter distribution in the amount of $0.537264 per common unit payable on August 10, 2018 to common unit holders of record as of July 30, 2018.  The Partnership’s cash distributions are not comparable to its net earnings due to timing and other differences including depletion.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing crude oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests, and its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:Casey McManemin(214) 559-0300
  3838 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 300
  Dallas, Texas 75219-4541


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DORCHESTER MINERALS LP
06:05pDorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results
GL
07/27DORCHESTER MINERALS LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
07/19Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its Second Quarter Distribution
GL
05/17DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/15DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
05/03DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
05/03Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces First Quarter Results
GL
04/27DORCHESTER MINERALS LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/19DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Dorchester Minerals declares $0.537264 dividend 
06/05BY THE NUMBERS : Consistent Growth Leaders With Strong Fundamentals 
05/21A Quantitative System To Invest In Quality Stocks 
05/20DORCHESTER MINERALS : Is That A Smudge On My Radar Screen Or A Stock? 
05/03Dorchester Minerals reports Q1 results 
Chart DORCHESTER MINERALS LP
Duration : Period :
Dorchester Minerals LP Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORCHESTER MINERALS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
William Casey McManemin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley J. Ehrman Chief Operating Officer
Leslie A. Moriyama Chief Financial Officer
H. C. Allen Director
James E. Raley Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DORCHESTER MINERALS LP21.38%0
BLACKROCK-6.09%77 266
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.02%53 333
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.99%32 964
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.93%24 519
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-16.88%20 370
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.