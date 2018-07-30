Log in
DORIEMUS PLC (DOR)
Doriemus : Resignation of Director / Final Director's Interest Notice

07/30/2018

Doriemus Plc

ARBN: 619 213 437

ASX / Media Announcement

30 July 2018

Head Office:

Suite 3b, 38 Jermyn Street Princes House

London, UK Sw1Y 6DNPhone: +44 2074400642 Fax: +44 2074400641 Email:[email protected]Website:www.doriemus.co.uk

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR)("Doriemus"or the"Company"), advises that Mr Glenn Whiddon has resigned as a Director of the Company effective immediately.

The Board would like to thank Mr Whiddon for his service to the Company and wish him future success.

Australian Contact Information: Julia Beckett

Joint Company Secretary Tel: + 61 8 6245 2050

Email:[email protected]

Address:

Suite 12, Level 1 11 Ventnor Avenue West Perth WA 6005 Australia

Postal Address: PO Box 1240

West Perth WA 6872

Directors:Executive ChairmanDavid Lenigas

Executive DirectorsGreg Lee

Donald Strang

Non-Exec DirectorHamish Harris

Corporate Information: ASX Code: DOR

Julia Beckett

JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

CONTACTS:

For further information on this update or the Company generally, please visit our website atwww.doriemus.co.ukor contact:

Investors / Shareholders:

Doriemus Plc (www.doriemus.co.uk) UK Contacts:

David Lenigas (Executive Chairman)

Don Strang (Executive Director)

Greg Lee (Technical Director)

Australia Contacts:

Julia Beckett

Email:[email protected]

+44 (0) 20 74400640

+61 (0) 8 6245 2050

1|Page

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documentsgiven to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ARBNDORIEMUS PLC 619 213 437

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Glenn Whiddon

Date of last notice

3 October 2017

Date that director ceased to be director

30 July 2018

Part 1- Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in thispart.

Number & class of securities

1,500,000 Options, exercisable at £0.1918 per Option, expiring 29 September 2022

Part 2- Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director"should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Nil

Number & class of securities

Part 3- Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

-

Disclaimer

Doriemus plc published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 08:06:08 UTC
