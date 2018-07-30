Doriemus : Resignation of Director / Final Director’s Interest Notice

Doriemus Plc

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR)("Doriemus"or the"Company"), advises that Mr Glenn Whiddon has resigned as a Director of the Company effective immediately.

The Board would like to thank Mr Whiddon for his service to the Company and wish him future success.

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documentsgiven to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ARBNDORIEMUS PLC 619 213 437

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Glenn Whiddon Date of last notice 3 October 2017 Date that director ceased to be director 30 July 2018

Part 1- Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in thispart.

Number & class of securities

1,500,000 Options, exercisable at £0.1918 per Option, expiring 29 September 2022

Part 2- Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director"should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Nil Number & class of securities Part 3- Director's interests in contracts