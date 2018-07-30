Doriemus : Resignation of Director / Final Director’s Interest Notice

Doriemus Plc
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR)("Doriemus"or the"Company"), advises that Mr Glenn Whiddon has resigned as a Director of the Company effective immediately.
The Board would like to thank Mr Whiddon for his service to the Company and wish him future success.
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
ARBNDORIEMUS PLC 619 213 437
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Glenn Whiddon
Date of last notice
3 October 2017
Date that director ceased to be director
30 July 2018
Part 1- Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in thispart.
Number & class of securities
1,500,000 Options, exercisable at £0.1918 per Option, expiring 29 September 2022
Part 2- Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director"should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Nil
Number & class of securities
Part 3- Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
-
Nature of interest
-
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
-
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
-