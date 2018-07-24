Log in
DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC (PLOW)
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/24/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

MILWAUKEE, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2018, after market close on Monday, August 6th, 2018.

A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Jim Janik, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Lauber, Chief Financial Officer and Bob McCormick, Chief Operating Officer.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Company’s website at: www.douglasdynamics.com

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial Work Truck Attachments and equipment. For more than 65 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments:  First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under the FISHER®, HENDERSON®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions for commercial work vehicles under the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

CONTACT 
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Nathan Elwell
847-530-0249
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 510 M
EBIT 2018 80,3 M
Net income 2018 43,5 M
Debt 2018 236 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 25,10
P/E ratio 2019 23,20
EV / Sales 2018 2,63x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 1 103 M
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Janik Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert McCormick Chief Operating Officer
Sarah Sutton Lauber Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James D. Staley Lead Independent Director
James L. Packard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC27.51%1 103
KOMATSU LTD-19.59%27 637
PACCAR-11.48%22 076
KUBOTA CORP-18.73%20 333
CNH INDUSTRIAL-21.02%14 105
KION GROUP-14.50%8 510
