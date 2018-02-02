BOND REPORT: 10-year Treasury Yield Notches Biggest Weekly Climb Since Trump's Election

By Rachel Koning Beals and Sunny Oh

The 10-year yield hit the highest since Jan. 2014

The 10-year Treasury yield hit a four-year high on Friday after the latest jobs report showed solid wage gains, effectively confirming the expected rate increase at the Federal Reserve's next meeting in March.

Today's selloff contributed to the broad decline in U.S. government paper this week as inflation fears, strong economic data and an announcement of bigger Treasury auctions drove yields higher.

How are Treasurys performing?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed 7.9 basis points to 2.852%, the highest since Jan. 2014. It rose 19.1 basis points for the week, the largest five-day gain since Nov. 2016, when President Donald Trump's election put bonds under pressure, reflating yields.

The 2-year note yield , the most sensitive to changes in monetary policy expectations, was up an 0.8 basis point to 2.153%, extending a 3.3 basis-point weeklong rise.

The 30-year bond yield jumped 9.3 basis points to 3.099%, the biggest one-day gain since last March. This contributed to a weeklong yield climb of 18.7 basis points, the largest since Nov. 2016.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction to yields.

What is driving the markets?

Bonds saw selling pressure after the January jobs report showed average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in January. Economists polled by MarketWatch were forecasting a gain of 0.2%. That pushed up the 12 month increase to 2.9% from 2.6%, the fastest pace since 2009.

Stronger wage growth drew inflation fears, which can be bearish for bonds. Investors have awaited tight labor markets to unleash higher inflation numbers, only for their expectations to end in disappointment. But Trump's tax cuts and thicker paychecks could finally drive up price pressures, analysts said.

Federal-fund futures are currently pricing in Wall Street expectations for a 78% probability for a quarter-percentage point rate increase during the March 20-21 meeting, according to CME Group data (http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html/?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds-flash.html).

Investors also contended with the Treasury Department's announcement that auctions for debt maturing beyond one year were set to increase this quarter, marking the first time the federal government will increase the size of such bond sales since 2009. Widening budget deficits and President Donald Trump's tax cuts could have led analysts to estimate a fresh influx of $1 trillion of government paper in 2018 .

The U.S. economy added 200,000 jobs, with economists polled by MarketWatch forecasting a gain of 185,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%.

What are strategists saying?

"Wage growth will push the Fed to be more aggressive as to tightening this year than most believe. As a result, 10-year yields are headed to a key resistance of 3% very shortly. The equity market selloff is having very little effect on a bond yields as there is a major disconnect between fixed-income and stock prices," said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Treasurys trading at Seaport Global Securities.

"This is a much stronger outcome than most expected. The headline unemployment is good but the wage growth is really positive. It definitely makes it a bit more likely that the Fed will has to do more than the three hikes that they're currently planning for this year," said Luke Bartholomew, an investment strategist for Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"U.S. bond markets aren't going to like it though. Treasurys have been suffering a sharp selloff and such strong numbers are going to pour fuel on the fire," he said.

What else is on investors' radar?

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the pickup in wage growth could have an effect on the rate hike trajectory. Likewise, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he expected three rate hikes this year, but that further increases could be forthcoming if the economic outlook improved.

But San Francisco President John Williams tried to reassure investors , saying the central bank would follow a gradual hiking trajectory and wouldn't speed up the pace of rate increases in response to the positive sentiment surrounding the economy.

What other assets are in focus?

Stocks continued to sell off. All three benchmark equity gauges shed more than 3% this week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 650 points on Friday.

The yield on 10-year German government bunds added 5.7 basis points to reach 0.709%, close to levels not seen in more than two years, according to Tradeweb data.