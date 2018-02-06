Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
After market
-0.08%
24891.835 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/06 10:38:02 pm
24912.77 PTS   +2.33%
11:12p Credit Suisse 'volatility' fund liquidated after market selloff
11:06p Instant View: U.S. stocks recover from slump, hit session highs
11:03p Disney profit beats estimate on strength in parks business
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Disney profit beats estimate on strength in parks business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 11:00pm CET
FILE PHOTO: The sign of Walt Disney Studios Park is seen at the entrance at Disneyland Paris ahead of the 25th anniversary of the park in Marne-la-Vallee

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co reported on Tuesday a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street forecasts as theme park crowds made up for declines at broadcast and cable television.

Shares of Disney rose about 1 percent in after-hours trading to $107.28. Through Monday, Disney shares had fallen 2.6 percent this year, compared with 1.5 percent for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The media and entertainment conglomerate reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.89 for October through December, ahead of the $1.61 analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also announced it had hired the creators of HBO hit "Game of Thrones," David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, to write and produce a new series of "Star Wars" films.

Disney is working to transform itself from a traditional media company into a digital entertainment leader to reach audiences that prefer to watch TV shows and movies online through subscription services such as Netflix.

In December, Disney announced a $52.4 billion deal to buy film, television and international assets from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, a move that will allow it to offer more programming to online viewers.

Investors have been rattled by the loss of pay TV subscribers to ESPN, Disney's largest network. That trend continued in the quarter, which also was hit by fewer college football games compared with a year earlier. Affiliate revenue for ESPN rose.

Profit at the media networks division fell 12 percent, mostly due to a decline at ABC, which saw lower advertising revenue and higher production cost write-downs.

To counter the shift to online viewing, Disney will launch a streaming service for sports fans in the spring called ESPN Plus to reach digital audiences, followed by a family entertainment offering in 2019.a.

For the December quarter, Disney reported net income of $4.42 billion and said revenue rose 3.8 percent to $15.4 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $15.46 billion.

The media conglomerate recorded a $1.6 billion gain due to recent changes to the U.S. tax law.

The theme parks division generated $1.3 billion in operating income for the quarter, helped by strong park attendance and cruise ship bookings over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, Disney said.

Disney's movie studio turned out three blockbusters in the quarter. They were "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Coco," but operating income at the studio fell because of lower home entertainment and streaming sales.

Operating income for the studio declined 2 percent to $829 million, Disney said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)

By Lisa Richwine and Aishwarya Venugopal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:12p Credit Suisse 'volatility' fund liquidated after market selloff
11:06p Instant View: U.S. stocks recover from slump, hit session highs
11:03p Disney profit beats estimate on strength in parks business
10:56p MARKET SNAPSHOT : U.S. Stocks Snap Selling Spree To Close Higher In Volatile Tra..
10:24p BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Trim Decline As Stocks Come Roaring Back
10:22p WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street roars back in whipsaw session
10:17p WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street roars back in whipsaw session
10:17p WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street roars back in whipsaw session
09:51p WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street shifts higher late, indexes climb more ..
09:37p WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall St. shifts higher late, indexes climb more tha..
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:03p Disney profit beats estimate on strength in parks business
11:03p WAL MART STORES : Police Incidents
10:57p APPLE : sees 'strong demand' for replacement iPhone batteries - letter
10:53p APPLE SEES 'STRONG DEMAND' FOR REPLA : letter
10:20p WALT DISNEY CO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
10:14p JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Stock Extends Losses as Global Rout Subsists
10:09p THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Reports First Quarter Earnings for Fiscal 2018
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | DJI | US2605661048 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
HOME DEPOT (THE) 191.04 Delayed Quote.4.33%
APPLE 163.03 Delayed Quote.4.18%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 117.18 Delayed Quote.4.05%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 258.7 Delayed Quote.3.85%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 91.33 Delayed Quote.3.78%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 140.85 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 44.67 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
MERCK AND COMPANY 55.46 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 78.35 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.