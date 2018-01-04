Log in
11:29p ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Continue Soaring To New Highs, But Show..
10:45p Stock Gains Show Some Signs of Slowing -- Update
05:27p U.S. Government Bonds Decline Amid Stock Gains, Labor Data
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
01/04/2018 | 11:16pm EST
Stock Gains Show Some Signs of Slowing

The global stock rally continued in Asia Friday as numerous markets hit multiyear highs, though gains show signs of cooling. 

 
Dow Tops 25000, but Individuals Sit It Out

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 25000 for the first time. Yet throughout the nearly nine-year surge in share prices, individual investors have continued to yank money out of funds that own U.S. stocks. 

 
U.S. Government Bonds Decline Amid Stock Gains, Labor Data

U.S. government bonds fell Thursday as signs pointed to continuing strength in the labor market. 

 
CFTC Moves to Address Industry Concerns Over Virtual Currencies

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is moving to address financial-industry concerns over its oversight responsibilities for virtual currencies and related futures products. 

 
Trump Administration Proposes Massive Expansion of Oil Drilling

The Trump administration proposed opening up nearly all the country's offshore areas for oil drilling, a move that would touch every coastal state, some that have been off limits to drillers for decades. 

 
Powerful Storm Slams East Coast

A severe winter storm hammered the East Coast on Thursday, bringing ferocious conditions from Virginia to Maine and flooding parts of downtown Boston and other coastal communities. 

 
Proposal Exempts Small Businesses From ACA Health-Insurance Rules

The Trump administration is proposing changes that would let millions of small businesses and the self-employed buy health-insurance plans that don't comply with all Affordable Care Act requirements, part of an aggressive move to undo the health law through regulatory action. 

 
Bullard Warns Fed Could Send Economy Into Recession

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard warned that U.S. central bankers should be wary that projected short-term interest-rate increases this year could cause a recession. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week. 

 
Oil Reaches Three-Year Highs As Stockpiles Drop

Oil prices hit a three-year high, with ongoing protests in major producer Iran adding a geopolitical risk premium to the market.

11:29p ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Continue Soaring To New Highs, But Show Signs Of Co..
10:45p Stock Gains Show Some Signs of Slowing -- Update
05:27p U.S. Government Bonds Decline Amid Stock Gains, Labor Data
05:13p WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow tops 25,000 milestone; Wall St extends New Year..
04:42p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Ends Above 25,000; S&P, Nasdaq Close At Records
01:57p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Powers Through 25,000; Major Indexes At Records
01:14p EUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Score 2-month High As Shares Of Car Makers, Oil..
01:13p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Powers Through 25,000; Major Indexes At Records
12:53p U.S. Government Bonds Decline Amid Stock Gains, Labor Data
11:07a MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Powers Through 25,000; Major Indexes At Records
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
10:44p INTEL : Industry Testing Shows Recently Released Security Updates Not Impacting ..
10:34p MCDONALD : Williamston McDonald's going high-tech
10:19p MICROSOFT : invests in Adaptive Biotechnologies to develop blood test to detect ..
09:52p WAL MART STORES : Rochester shelter seeks mechanics, lawyers, landlords
09:41p INTEL : Security flaws put phones, computers at risk
09:35p Apple to issue fix for iPhones, Macs at risk from 'Spectre' chip flaw
09:29p CES 2018 : Dell unveils the new XPS 13 powered by Windows 10
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 18.53 Delayed Quote.2.09%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 161.7 Delayed Quote.2.03%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 100.85 Delayed Quote.1.66%
MERCK AND COMPANY 57.05 Delayed Quote.1.62%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 46.08 Delayed Quote.1.41%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 112.23 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NIKE 63.44 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 128.11 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 296.67 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
INTEL CORPORATION 44.43 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
