News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Employers Slowed Pace of Hiring in December

The pace of hiring slowed a bit in the final month of 2017, but remained robust for the year as a whole and the jobless rate held at a 17-year low, signs the broader labor market maintained plenty of momentum going into the new year.

Powell Backed Fed's Bond-Buying Plan With Reservations in 2012

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell supported a proposal to begin open-ended purchases of mortgage-backed securities to spur the economy in September 2012, but expressed queasiness over the longer-run risks of the policy measure, according to meeting transcripts.

Fed's Harker: Two Rate Rises in 2018 Likely Appropriate

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Friday he is expecting the U.S. central bank to raise rates fewer times in 2018 than it did the year before.

Possible Fed Leaks Prompted Warning From Bernanke in 2012

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told colleagues at an October 2012 policy meeting that the recent disclosure of sensitive Fed policy deliberations was "probably unintentional," but warned that such lapses could damage the central bank's credibility, according to meeting transcripts.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Grew More Slowly in December

The U.S. service sector lost momentum during the last two months of 2017, but still expanded at a healthy pace.

U.S. Stocks Extend Strong New Year Start

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its best start to a year since 2003 as further signs of a solid economic backdrop helped push stocks to new highs this week.

Fed's Mester Says She'd Be Happy With 3 or 4 Rate Raises This Year

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in a CNBC interview she would be happy with three or four interest-rate increases in 2018 if the economy behaves as expected.

East Coast Works to Clear Snow, Preparing for Extreme Cold

The East Coast continued shoveling out of the fierce winter storm, while also facing the next punch: a blast of dangerously frigid air that will last through the weekend.

U.S. Trade Gap Grew 3.2% in November

The U.S. trade gap rose to a nearly six-year high in November, driven by a surge in imports as upbeat American households stepped up purchases of cellphones, household items and other products.

Ripple Steals Bitcoin's Thunder, Surges 1,184% in a Month

The digital currency offered by the San Francisco startup Ripple has soared 1,184% in the past month, becoming the second-largest crypto-asset. While such moves by virtual currencies have become almost normal, Ripple's move is surprising because of its differences with bitcoin.