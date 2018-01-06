Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 01:16am CET
U.S. Employers Slowed Pace of Hiring in December

The pace of hiring slowed a bit in the final month of 2017, but remained robust for the year as a whole and the jobless rate held at a 17-year low, signs the broader labor market maintained plenty of momentum going into the new year. 

 
Powell Backed Fed's Bond-Buying Plan With Reservations in 2012

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell supported a proposal to begin open-ended purchases of mortgage-backed securities to spur the economy in September 2012, but expressed queasiness over the longer-run risks of the policy measure, according to meeting transcripts. 

 
Fed's Harker: Two Rate Rises in 2018 Likely Appropriate

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Friday he is expecting the U.S. central bank to raise rates fewer times in 2018 than it did the year before. 

 
Possible Fed Leaks Prompted Warning From Bernanke in 2012

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told colleagues at an October 2012 policy meeting that the recent disclosure of sensitive Fed policy deliberations was "probably unintentional," but warned that such lapses could damage the central bank's credibility, according to meeting transcripts. 

 
U.S. Service-Sector Activity Grew More Slowly in December

The U.S. service sector lost momentum during the last two months of 2017, but still expanded at a healthy pace. 

 
U.S. Stocks Extend Strong New Year Start

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its best start to a year since 2003 as further signs of a solid economic backdrop helped push stocks to new highs this week. 

 
Fed's Mester Says She'd Be Happy With 3 or 4 Rate Raises This Year

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in a CNBC interview she would be happy with three or four interest-rate increases in 2018 if the economy behaves as expected. 

 
East Coast Works to Clear Snow, Preparing for Extreme Cold

The East Coast continued shoveling out of the fierce winter storm, while also facing the next punch: a blast of dangerously frigid air that will last through the weekend. 

 
U.S. Trade Gap Grew 3.2% in November

The U.S. trade gap rose to a nearly six-year high in November, driven by a surge in imports as upbeat American households stepped up purchases of cellphones, household items and other products. 

 
Ripple Steals Bitcoin's Thunder, Surges 1,184% in a Month

The digital currency offered by the San Francisco startup Ripple has soared 1,184% in the past month, becoming the second-largest crypto-asset. While such moves by virtual currencies have become almost normal, Ripple's move is surprising because of its differences with bitcoin.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
01/05 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Logs 220-point Gain To End Stellar First Week Of 2018 For ..
01/05 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Logs 220-point Gain To End First Week Of 2018 For The Stoc..
01/05 Wells Fargo Earns New Ire from Bank Overseers
01/05 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Rises 140 Points To Firm Hold Above 25,000 As Tech Stocks ..
01/05 Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
01/05 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Extends Record Climb Above 25,000 To End The Week, As Tech..
01/05 TAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
01/05 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stocks Hit Records For 4th Straight Day After Jobs Report; S&P..
01/05 EUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Score Biggest Weekly Gain In 8 Months As Global..
01/05 LONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Powers To Fresh Record As Dow 25,000 Inspires European..
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:15a Businesses cautious in installing patches to fix chip flaw
01:12a Businesses cautious in installing patches to fix chip flaw
01:12a Businesses cautious in installing patches to fix chip flaw
01:02a WAL MART STORES : Saturday to be cold again
12:04a WAL MART STORES : Where to get a rosca and 4 other things to know about Dia de l..
01/05 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "After ..
01/05 LIBRARY NOTES : Upcoming at Reuben Hoar Library
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | DJI | US2605661048 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 308.84 Delayed Quote.4.10%
VISA 118.86 Delayed Quote.2.39%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 228.73 Delayed Quote.1.91%
CATERPILLAR 161.96 Delayed Quote.1.58%
CISCO SYSTEMS 39.53 Delayed Quote.1.39%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 127.9 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 132.16 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 52.48 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 255.52 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 111.62 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.