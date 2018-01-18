News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Dow Closes Above 26000 for First Time

A spate of bank earnings and corporate updates sent U.S. stocks to fresh records and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 26000 Wednesday.

Fed Reports Tight Labor Markets but Modest Wage Gains

Economic activity across the U.S. expanded into 2018, with tight labor markets and modest wage and price growth, according to the Federal Reserve beige book report.

Bitcoin Extends Rout, Dipping Below $10,000

Bitcoin prices fell below $10,000, marking a drop of about 50% from their December record and illustrating the degree to which the cryptocurrency remains a highly illiquid and volatile investment.

'Melt-Up' Rally Propels Dow Above 26000 as Fear Turns to Greed

The market's most recent gains have been powered in part by a sudden hunger for stocks among certain money managers and individual investors who have long been wary of the nearly nine-year bull market.

Chicago and Dallas Fed Leaders Differ on Path of 2018 Rate Rises

Charles Evans and Robert Kaplan, leaders of the Chicago and Dallas Federal Reserve Banks, respectively, were both upbeat about the economy during a joint appearance but differed on how much the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates this year.

U.S. Industrial Production Rose 0.9% in December

U.S. industrial production rose sharply in December, boosted by gains in utilities output as cold weather swept across the nation and increased demand for heating.

Senate Panel Again Votes to Back Powell as Fed Chief

The Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday voted for the second time to advance the nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Bank of Canada Raises Rates, Warns on Nafta Risk

The Bank of Canada raised its main interest rate to 1.25% on the strength of stellar employment data and a pickup in inflation, but it signaled a cautious approach to further rate increases while warning that uncertainty tied to the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement is likely to exert a drag on growth.

Pruitt Aims to Accelerate Efforts to Remake the EPA

EPA chief Scott Pruitt said, in a WSJ interview, he plans to use his second year on the job to accelerate efforts to remake the agency, speeding up its permitting processes and transforming a culture he calls bureaucratic.

CFPB Launches Review of Entire Operations

The Trump-appointed acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the bureau is seeking public comments on how to overhaul its entire operations.