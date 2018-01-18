Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)

Indicative prices
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Most popular
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/17 11:19:28 pm
26115.65 PTS   +1.25%
01:36a Apple to Pay $38 Billion in Repatriation Tax; Plans New U.S. Camp..
12:40a Apple's Tax Payment Could Set Off Repatriation
01/17 WALL STREET STO : Dow ends above 26,000, just eight trading days aft..
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/18/2018 | 07:16am CET
Dow Closes Above 26000 for First Time

A spate of bank earnings and corporate updates sent U.S. stocks to fresh records and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 26000 Wednesday. 

 
Fed Reports Tight Labor Markets but Modest Wage Gains

Economic activity across the U.S. expanded into 2018, with tight labor markets and modest wage and price growth, according to the Federal Reserve beige book report. 

 
Bitcoin Extends Rout, Dipping Below $10,000

Bitcoin prices fell below $10,000, marking a drop of about 50% from their December record and illustrating the degree to which the cryptocurrency remains a highly illiquid and volatile investment. 

 
'Melt-Up' Rally Propels Dow Above 26000 as Fear Turns to Greed

The market's most recent gains have been powered in part by a sudden hunger for stocks among certain money managers and individual investors who have long been wary of the nearly nine-year bull market. 

 
Chicago and Dallas Fed Leaders Differ on Path of 2018 Rate Rises

Charles Evans and Robert Kaplan, leaders of the Chicago and Dallas Federal Reserve Banks, respectively, were both upbeat about the economy during a joint appearance but differed on how much the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates this year. 

 
U.S. Industrial Production Rose 0.9% in December

U.S. industrial production rose sharply in December, boosted by gains in utilities output as cold weather swept across the nation and increased demand for heating. 

 
Senate Panel Again Votes to Back Powell as Fed Chief

The Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday voted for the second time to advance the nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve. 

 
Bank of Canada Raises Rates, Warns on Nafta Risk

The Bank of Canada raised its main interest rate to 1.25% on the strength of stellar employment data and a pickup in inflation, but it signaled a cautious approach to further rate increases while warning that uncertainty tied to the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement is likely to exert a drag on growth. 

 
Pruitt Aims to Accelerate Efforts to Remake the EPA

EPA chief Scott Pruitt said, in a WSJ interview, he plans to use his second year on the job to accelerate efforts to remake the agency, speeding up its permitting processes and transforming a culture he calls bureaucratic. 

 
CFPB Launches Review of Entire Operations

The Trump-appointed acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the bureau is seeking public comments on how to overhaul its entire operations.

Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:36a Apple to Pay $38 Billion in Repatriation Tax; Plans New U.S. Campus -- 2nd Up..
12:40a Apple's Tax Payment Could Set Off Repatriation
01/17 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Ends Above 26,000 As Main Stock Indexes Stage Late-session..
01/17 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Solidifies Grip On 26,000 As Beige Book Paints A Rosy Econ..
01/17 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Seeks To Reclaim 26,000 As GE, Goldman Sachs Cast Shadow O..
01/17 EUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Close With Losses, Weighed Down By Dives For Bu..
01/17 LONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Ends Lower For Third Straight Day As Burberry, Pearson..
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:14a SNOWED UNDER : Storm brings significant snowfall to region
07:10a CISCO : pushes for digitisation
07:07a WAL MART STORES : Mt. Juliet police officer steps up to help young boys in the c..
05:46a APPLE : promises next iOS update will address iPhone battery woes
05:04a NIKE : NFF rolls out World Cup programme
04:48a MICROSOFT : Congress should overturn FCC decision on net neutrality
04:12a WAL MART STORES : Sleeping driver blamed for 3-vehicle crash in College Township
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | DJI | US2605661048 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 351.01 Delayed Quote.4.73%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 168.65 Delayed Quote.2.93%
INTEL CORPORATION 44.39 Delayed Quote.2.90%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 238.43 Delayed Quote.2.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 90.14 Delayed Quote.2.03%
MERCK AND COMPANY 62.03 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
CATERPILLAR 168.5 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 253.65 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 17.35 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
Heatmap :
