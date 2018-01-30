Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Commerzbank - 01/30 09:48:01 pm
26133.805 PTS   -1.16%
09:27p Wall St. falls as high bond yields, sinking health stocks weigh
09:21p Health investors roll out unwelcome mat for Amazon's arrival
09:13p Global stocks tumble anew amid bond yield pressure
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/30/2018 | 09:16pm CET
Dow Falls 400 Points on Worst Day for Stocks Since May

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 400 points Tuesday, amid worries over rising bond yields and a slide in health-care shares. 

 
Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan  Partner to Pare Health Costs

Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are forming a company to figure out how to reduce health-care costs for their hundreds of thousands of U.S. employees. 

 
SEC Moves to Stop $600 Million Digital Coin Offering

Federal regulators moved to halt an initial coin offering that allegedly raised $600 million in what amounts to the biggest U.S. intervention yet into the world of raising money by issuing digital tokens. 

 
Rising Bond Yields Punish High-Dividend Stocks

Rising bond yields are starting to compete with stocks that pay some of the biggest dividends, leaving these companies behind even as the stock market has rallied to new highs. 

 
Millennials Propel Homeownership Rate to First Increase Since 2004

The U.S. homeownership rate rose in 2017 for the first time in 13 years as young households overcame significant hurdles to purchase homes in growing numbers and one of the deepest wounds from the housing crisis began to heal. 

 
Economic Expectations Drive U.S. Consumer Confidence Higher

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose in January, buoyed by consumers' expectations about the economy. 

 
Home Prices Continued to Rise in November

Home prices continued their sharp upward trajectory in November, a trend that is likely to continue this year due to continued shortages of homes for sale. 

 
Yellen Got to Full Employment, but Legacy Still Is Being Written

Janet Yellen ends 14 years at the Federal Reserve this week, the last four as its first chairwoman, having guided the U.S. economy to its tightest labor market in nearly two decades by resisting calls to raise interest rates more aggressively. 

 
Bank of England's Carney Sees Signs of a Pickup in U.K. Wages

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said he expects a revival in British household income growth this year after a lengthy squeeze. In testimony to lawmakers, Mr. Carney said he sees signs that wage growth is firming as the labor market strengthens. 

 
Macron's France Great Again? European Growth Outpaces U.S.

A revival of the French economy has helped the eurozone clock its strongest growth in a decade, outpacing the U.S. last year, as businesses shake off economic fears that had long gripped the country.

Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:27p Wall St. falls as high bond yields, sinking health stocks weigh
09:21p Health investors roll out unwelcome mat for Amazon's arrival
09:13p Global stocks tumble anew amid bond yield pressure
09:06p Global stocks tumble anew amid bond yield pressure
09:06p Global stocks tumble anew amid bond yield pressure
07:46p Cyclical reversal dents European shares as results roll in
07:29p Exclusive - Blackstone in talks to buy majority stake in key Thomson Reuters ..
07:28p McDonald's robust U.S. sales fail to impress, shares fall
07:21p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Drops More Than 300 Points As Health-care Stocks Sell Off
07:08p EXCLUSIVE : Blackstone in talks to buy majority stake in key Thomson Reuters uni..
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:19p MICROSOFT : Quincy distributes to households in need
09:15p WALT DISNEY : Installation Completed on Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land’s..
08:39p PFIZER : Where are the jobs under #GOPTaxScam?
08:36p BOEING : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Missouri (Jan. 30)
08:36p UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Oklahoma ..
08:16p PFIZER : Plans $5 Billion Boost in U.S. Manufacturing From Tax-Law Changes -- Up..
08:10p WAL MART STORES : Men broke into several vehicles, stole a car and used stolen c..
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | DJI | US2605661048 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 86.95 Delayed Quote.0.10%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 149.05 Delayed Quote.0.06%
INTEL CORPORATION 48.9833 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 15.955 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 172.09 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
PFIZER 37.73 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 236.895 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
Heatmap :
