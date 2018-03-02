Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/01 10:46:38 pm
24608.98 PTS   -1.68%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/02/2018 | 01:16am CET
Trump to Impose Steep Aluminum and Steel Tariffs

President Trump's pledge to impose stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports sparked worries of a looming global trade war, sending stocks tumbling, drawing protests from a broad swath of American industries dependent on the metals, and prompting threats of retaliation around the world. 

 
U.S. Stocks Tumble After Trump Announces New Import Tariffs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 400 points, erasing its gains for the year, as investors fretted over the ramifications of new steel and aluminum tariffs announced by President Trump. 

 
White House Preparing to Nominate Richard Clarida as Fed's No. 2 Official

President Donald Trump is likely to nominate Columbia University economist Richard Clarida to become vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Powell Bullish on Economy, but Sees No Signs of Overheating

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered an upbeat view of the economy over two days of testimony on Capitol Hill this week, opening the door to four quarter-point interest-rate increases this year. 

 
Fed's Dudley Says Trade Protectionism Is a 'Dead End'

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley warned Thursday that any move toward protectionist trade policies is a "dead end" for those countries that try them. 

 
Boom in Share Buybacks Renews Question of Who Wins From Tax Cuts

U.S. companies are buying back their shares at an aggressive pace, stirring debates in Washington and on Wall Street about how savings from corporate tax cuts are being used and who benefits most. 

 
U.S. After-Tax Incomes Rise Due to Tax-Code Changes, Spending Slows

The incomes of U.S. households jumped in January, reflecting tax law changes that are reducing tax withholding and led to one-time bonuses for some households. 

 
FBI, Indonesian Police Search Yacht Seized in 1MDB Scandal

U.S. and Indonesian investigators searched a luxury yacht off Bali, seeking evidence the crew had tried to evade authorities in Southeast Asian waters to avoid seizure related to a $4.5 billion fraud case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice. 

 
Treasury Issues Tax Guidance Limiting Carried-Interest Provision

The Treasury Department moved Thursday to limit a gap that could have let some investment-fund managers avoid higher taxes on their carried-interest income. 

 
Senate Readies Rollback of Bank Rules

The Senate is expected to soon approve the most significant bipartisan rollback of postcrisis financial rules since Republicans took control of Washington last year.

ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 -1.52% 6750.5421 Delayed Quote.7.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 7180.5614 Delayed Quote.6.29%
S&P 500 -1.33% 2677.67 Real-time Quote.3.96%
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | DJI | US2605661048 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 43.43 Delayed Quote.0.49%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 47.96 Delayed Quote.0.46%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 78.7 Delayed Quote.0.23%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 112.04 Delayed Quote.0.11%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 95.14 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
CATERPILLAR 150.23 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
INTEL CORPORATION 47.84 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 130.3 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 349.69 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
Heatmap :
