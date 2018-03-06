News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Stocks Higher as Trade-War Fears Ease

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped Monday to give the blue-chip index its first gain in five trading sessions.

House Speaker Ryan Breaks With Trump Over Steel Tariffs

House Speaker Paul Ryan broke with President Donald Trump over his decision to impose tariffs on imported aluminum and steel products, issuing an implicit warning to the White House to drop the plan.

Fed Considering 'Broad Revisions' to Volcker Rule Compliance

The Federal Reserve is considering "broad revisions" to how banks comply with a rule that prevents them from engaging in certain types of trading and investing.

U.S. Services-Sector Activity Remains Robust Despite Employment Drop-Off

Growth across U.S. service industries continued at a solid pace in February, a sign of health in the broader economy.

Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Soared 76% in February

Analysts raise production targets for the year as strong shipping demand boosts outlook for truck makers.

South Korea's CPI Rises 1.4% in February

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose a faster-than-expected pace of 1.4% in February, with inflation rebounding from the prior month's 17-month low.

Italy Faces Political Paralysis After Populist Jolt

Italy entered a period of political instability after national elections boosted populists but failed to produce a winner with enough support to patch together a parliamentary majority.

U.S. Will Be World's Largest Oil Producer by 2023

The U.S. will overtake Russia to become the world's largest oil producer by 2023, accounting for most of the global growth in petroleum supplies, according to the International Energy Agency.

Why the U.S. Trade Deficit Is Worse Than it Seems

The U.S. trade balance may be much worse than it looks. The reason is the boom in U.S. energy production has dramatically reduced the need for oil imports in recent years.

Oil Gains on Supply Concerns, Higher Equities

Oil prices advanced on Monday, boosted by reports of supply disruptions in Libya and increased risk appetite among investors.