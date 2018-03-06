Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
%
PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/05 10:41:39 pm
24874.76 PTS   +1.37%
03/05U.S. Stocks Higher as Trade-War Fears Ease
DJ
03/05BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Haven-related Buying Unravels
DJ
03/05Oil Gains on Supply Concerns, Higher Equities
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 01:16am CET
U.S. Stocks Higher as Trade-War Fears Ease

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped Monday to give the blue-chip index its first gain in five trading sessions. 

 
House Speaker Ryan Breaks With Trump Over Steel Tariffs

House Speaker Paul Ryan broke with President Donald Trump over his decision to impose tariffs on imported aluminum and steel products, issuing an implicit warning to the White House to drop the plan. 

 
Fed Considering 'Broad Revisions' to Volcker Rule Compliance

The Federal Reserve is considering "broad revisions" to how banks comply with a rule that prevents them from engaging in certain types of trading and investing. 

 
U.S. Services-Sector Activity Remains Robust Despite Employment Drop-Off

Growth across U.S. service industries continued at a solid pace in February, a sign of health in the broader economy. 

 
Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Soared 76% in February

Analysts raise production targets for the year as strong shipping demand boosts outlook for truck makers. 

 
South Korea's CPI Rises 1.4% in February

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose a faster-than-expected pace of 1.4% in February, with inflation rebounding from the prior month's 17-month low. 

 
Italy Faces Political Paralysis After Populist Jolt

Italy entered a period of political instability after national elections boosted populists but failed to produce a winner with enough support to patch together a parliamentary majority. 

 
U.S. Will Be World's Largest Oil Producer by 2023

The U.S. will overtake Russia to become the world's largest oil producer by 2023, accounting for most of the global growth in petroleum supplies, according to the International Energy Agency. 

 
Why the U.S. Trade Deficit Is Worse Than it Seems

The U.S. trade balance may be much worse than it looks. The reason is the boom in U.S. energy production has dramatically reduced the need for oil imports in recent years. 

 
Oil Gains on Supply Concerns, Higher Equities

Oil prices advanced on Monday, boosted by reports of supply disruptions in Libya and increased risk appetite among investors.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 1.03% 6881.283 Delayed Quote.6.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.00% 7330.7045 Delayed Quote.5.13%
S&P 500 1.10% 2720.94 Real-time Quote.0.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
03/05U.S. Stocks Higher as Trade-War Fears Ease
DJ
03/05BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Haven-related Buying Unravels
DJ
03/05Oil Gains on Supply Concerns, Higher Equities
DJ
03/05MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Snaps Four-session Losing Streak In Broad-based Market Ral..
DJ
03/05U.S. Stocks Higher After Economic Data
DJ
03/05BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Haven-related Buying Unravels
DJ
03/05BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Fall As Haven-related Buying Unravels
DJ
03/05MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Industrials On Track To Snap A Four-session Losing Streak
DJ
03/05U.S. Stocks Turn Higher After Economic Data
DJ
03/05U.S. Government Bond Yields Rise With Stocks
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:21aWAL MART STORES : Beaufort police need help to identify a man accused of groping..
AQ
01:21a3M : Appoints Michael Roman CEO -- Update
DJ
12:18aWALT DISNEY : ESPN Gets New Chief -- Update
DJ
12:03a3M : chooses Roman to replace Thulin as chief executive
AQ
03/05WALT DISNEY : Disney taps Pitaro to lead ESPN through digital transition
RE
03/05#FAIRNESSFIRST : Why Meghan Markle's feminist sparkle means she won't be a 'push..
AQ
03/05BOEING : faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant
RE
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | DJI | US2605661048 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CATERPILLAR 151.12 Delayed Quote.3.24%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 352.75 Delayed Quote.2.34%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 14.42 Delayed Quote.2.12%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 263.12 Delayed Quote.1.94%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 151.03 Delayed Quote.1.86%
NIKE 65.05 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.