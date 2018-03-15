News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Mueller Subpoenas Trump Organization in Russia Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents related to his probe into whether Trump associates colluded with Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

Dow Industrials Edge Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher Thursday, as some investors took advantage of the market's ongoing slump to help the blue-chip index snap a three-session losing streak.

Economists Worry a Trade War Could Derail U.S. Growth

Economists estimate President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs will reduce U.S. employment only modestly, but increasingly worry that foreign-trade disputes could escalate and damage the U.S. economy.

Trump Takes Aim at Next Tariff Target: China

The Trump administration is putting together a package of anti-China measures, including tariffs on at least an annual $30 billion of Chinese imports, to pressure Beijing to end requirements that U.S. companies transfer technology to Chinese firms.

House Lawmakers Vow Not to 'Rubber Stamp' Senate Bank Bill

House Republicans pushed to leave their mark on a bipartisan overhaul of the banking sector approved this week by the Senate, a move that could slow momentum for the legislation in Congress.

Why Puerto Rico Is Proving to Be 2018's Top Bond Investment

Debt from Puerto Rico is the top-performing bond investment of 2018, reflecting an unexpected improvement in the island's economy and budding hopes for a settlement with creditors to resolve its continuing bankruptcy.

U.S. Sanctions Russia for Interference in Elections

The Trump administration issued for the first time sanctions against Russia for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and for cyberattacks, targeting the Kremlin's intelligence agencies and individuals indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for their role in election interference.

Brokers Will Have to Reveal More to Investors Under Coming SEC Rule

The SEC is close to proposing a rule requiring new disclosures on financial advice, its own version of the Labor Department's "fiduciary rule."

Merkel to Throw Cold Water on Macron's Plans to Overhaul European Union

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will push back on French President Emmanuel Macron's ambitious plans to overhaul the European Union at a meeting in Paris on Friday.

Billions of Dollars Pour Into Tech Funds, Powering Stock-Market Gains

Investors are increasing their bets on shares of technology companies, renewing concerns that the market is becoming too dependent on a few big stocks to power its gains.