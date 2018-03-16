Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 12:16am CET
Mueller Subpoenas Trump Organization in Russia Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents related to his probe into whether Trump associates colluded with Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. 

 
Dow Industrials Edge Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher Thursday, as some investors took advantage of the market's ongoing slump to help the blue-chip index snap a three-session losing streak. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Russia for Interference in Elections

The Trump administration issued for the first time sanctions against Russia for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and for cyberattacks, targeting the Kremlin's intelligence agencies and individuals indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for their role in election interference. 

 
Economists Worry a Trade War Could Derail U.S. Growth

Economists estimate President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs will reduce U.S. employment only modestly, but increasingly worry that foreign-trade disputes could escalate and damage the U.S. economy. 

 
Trump Takes Aim at Next Tariff Target: China

The Trump administration is putting together a package of anti-China measures, including tariffs on at least an annual $30 billion of Chinese imports, to pressure Beijing to end requirements that U.S. companies transfer technology to Chinese firms. 

 
House Lawmakers Vow Not to 'Rubber Stamp' Senate Bank Bill

House Republicans pushed to leave their mark on a bipartisan overhaul of the banking sector approved this week by the Senate, a move that could slow momentum for the legislation in Congress. 

 
Why Puerto Rico Is Proving to Be 2018's Top Bond Investment

Debt from Puerto Rico is the top-performing bond investment of 2018, reflecting an unexpected improvement in the island's economy and budding hopes for a settlement with creditors to resolve its continuing bankruptcy. 

 
Brokers Will Have to Reveal More to Investors Under Coming SEC Rule

The SEC is close to proposing a rule requiring new disclosures on financial advice, its own version of the Labor Department's "fiduciary rule." 

 
Merkel to Throw Cold Water on Macron's Plans to Overhaul European Union

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will push back on French President Emmanuel Macron's ambitious plans to overhaul the European Union at a meeting in Paris on Friday. 

 
Billions of Dollars Pour Into Tech Funds, Powering Stock-Market Gains

Investors are increasing their bets on shares of technology companies, renewing concerns that the market is becoming too dependent on a few big stocks to power its gains.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 7030.9697 Delayed Quote.10.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.20% 7481.7415 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 -0.08% 2747.33 Real-time Quote.3.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
12:47aFederal Regulators End Key Tax Benefit for Certain Pipeline Companies -- Upda..
DJ
12:28aREIT exposure to Toys 'R' Us is minor, but shares slip anew
RE
03/15Dow Industrials Edge Higher
DJ
03/15Investors flock to safe-haven bonds; stocks end mixed
RE
03/15Investors flock to safe-haven bonds; stocks end mixed
RE
03/15Dow Industrials Edge Higher
DJ
03/15BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board
DJ
03/15BOND REPORT : The 2-year Treasury Yield Ends At 9 1/2 Year High As Market Braces..
DJ
03/15BOND REPORT : The 2-year Treasury Yield Just Ended At A 9-year High As Market Br..
DJ
03/15Adobe Tops Earnings Estimates by 11 cents -- Earnings Review
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
12:43aGLOBAL VIDEO CONFERENCE SYSTEM MARKE : Video Conference System Market: Competiti..
AQ
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide
RE
03/15NIKE : Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns
DJ
03/15WAL MART STORES : A new chapter in the never-ending Toy Story
AQ
03/15BOEING : Patent Issued for Aircraft Cargo Handling System Articulating Ball Mat ..
AQ
03/15Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors
RE
03/15NIKE : Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO b..
BU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | DJI | US2605661048 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 161.61 Delayed Quote.2.13%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 229.48 Delayed Quote.1.82%
CATERPILLAR 154.57 Delayed Quote.1.33%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 74.42 Delayed Quote.1.11%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 159.61 Delayed Quote.0.94%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 48.29 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 78.67 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 103.24 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
DOWDUPONT 67.88 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
INTEL CORPORATION 50.88 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.