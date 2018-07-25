Log in
Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 07/25 05:58:02 pm
25193.06 PTS   -0.19%
05:57pGeneral Motors on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Novembe..
DJ
04:33pBlue Chips Edge Lower as Trade Tensions Weigh
DJ
02:46pGlobal Edge Lower as Trade Tensions Weigh
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/25/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
U.S. New-Home Sales Dropped in June

U.S. new-home sales fell in June, while inventories built up and home prices dropped, potentially signs of weakness in the housing market. 

 
Blue Chips Edge Lower as Trade Tensions Weigh

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower as trade relations overshadowed another wave of strong corporate earnings reports. 

 
China Targets Economy, Not Trump, With Weaker Yuan

China is letting the yuan slide primarily to combat a slackening economy, as the government rolls out more pro-growth measures amid an intensifying trade feud with the U.S. 

 
Dr. Copper's Summer Cold Will Take Time to Fix

Prices of the world's smartest metal have regained ground after a brutal June, but the bounce may not last. 

 
Oil Rises on Shrinking U.S. Stockpiles

Oil prices rose amid signs of declining U.S. petroleum inventories. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, released data showing a 3.2 million barrel decrease in crude stockpiles for last week. 

 
Darts Are Beating the Ira Sohn Investing Pros

The big-money stock pickers revealed their top stock picks, while Heard on the Street columnists threw darts. The Heard team is winning by a lot. 

 
Blackstone's Take: The ECB Needs Some Reverse Guidance

Last month, the European Central Bank said it would wind down its bond-buying program at the end of this year. But also said it would keep policy rates where they are "at least through the summer of 2019," which was a bit of a head scratcher. 

 
Ahead of EU Meeting, Trump Rails at Domestic Critics

President Trump slammed critics of his trade policies on Wednesday, warning they are undermining his negotiating position while American farmers are being "ripped off." 

 
How Investors Make Money When Companies Take Longer to Pay Bills

The world's largest companies are squeezing their suppliers by taking months to pay their bills, and big investors are trying to profit from that tension.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.24% 25185.38 Delayed Quote.2.11%
NASDAQ 100 0.45% 7439.9019 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.35% 7868.7865 Delayed Quote.13.59%
S&P 500 0.48% 2820.4 Real-time Quote.4.99%
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 46.205 Real-time Quote.2.09%
NIKE 76.71 Real-time Quote.1.56%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 108.995 Real-time Quote.1.24%
CISCO SYSTEMS 42.835 Real-time Quote.1.05%
3M COMPANY 202.31 Real-time Quote.0.81%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 133.185 Real-time Quote.-0.79%
INTEL CORPORATION 51.765 Real-time Quote.-0.80%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 13.015 Real-time Quote.-0.80%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 200 Real-time Quote.-0.99%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 350.655 Real-time Quote.-2.13%
