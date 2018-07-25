News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. New-Home Sales Dropped in June

U.S. new-home sales fell in June, while inventories built up and home prices dropped, potentially signs of weakness in the housing market.

Blue Chips Edge Lower as Trade Tensions Weigh

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower as trade relations overshadowed another wave of strong corporate earnings reports.

China Targets Economy, Not Trump, With Weaker Yuan

China is letting the yuan slide primarily to combat a slackening economy, as the government rolls out more pro-growth measures amid an intensifying trade feud with the U.S.

Dr. Copper's Summer Cold Will Take Time to Fix

Prices of the world's smartest metal have regained ground after a brutal June, but the bounce may not last.

Oil Rises on Shrinking U.S. Stockpiles

Oil prices rose amid signs of declining U.S. petroleum inventories. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, released data showing a 3.2 million barrel decrease in crude stockpiles for last week.

Darts Are Beating the Ira Sohn Investing Pros

The big-money stock pickers revealed their top stock picks, while Heard on the Street columnists threw darts. The Heard team is winning by a lot.

Blackstone's Take: The ECB Needs Some Reverse Guidance

Last month, the European Central Bank said it would wind down its bond-buying program at the end of this year. But also said it would keep policy rates where they are "at least through the summer of 2019," which was a bit of a head scratcher.

Ahead of EU Meeting, Trump Rails at Domestic Critics

President Trump slammed critics of his trade policies on Wednesday, warning they are undermining his negotiating position while American farmers are being "ripped off."

How Investors Make Money When Companies Take Longer to Pay Bills

The world's largest companies are squeezing their suppliers by taking months to pay their bills, and big investors are trying to profit from that tension.