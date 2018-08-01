News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. to Unveil 25% Tariffs on Proposed $200 Billion in Chinese Imports

The White House, looking to ratchet up trade pressure on China, is expected to more than double the size of the proposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25% from 10%.

Federal Reserve Holds Rates Steady, Says Economy Is Strong

The Federal Reserve held short-term interest rates steady and offered an upbeat assessment of the economy's performance, suggesting another interest-rate increase is likely at its next meeting.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls on Tariff Concerns

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed course Wednesday as a rebound in technology shares failed to offset investor fears of more U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Turkish Lira Falls to Record Low After U.S. Sanctions

The Turkish lira slid to a record low Wednesday after the White House announced it would sanction the country over the detention of a U.S. pastor.

Treasury Plans to Boost Borrowing as Trillion-Dollar Deficits Loom

Projected trillion-dollar federal deficits are prompting the U.S. Treasury to increase its borrowing substantially, which could restrain a fast-growing economy as the cost of credit also rises.

Don't Get Complacent About Natural Gas

With storage well below year-ago levels, the U.S. natural-gas market could be left exposed to a frigid winter like 2013-2014 when prices surged by 75% over the span of several weeks.

White House Loosens Restrictions on Cheap Health Plans

The Trump administration, in one of its most significant efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act, has released a rule that will allow for the proliferation of cheaper, less-comprehensive health plans.

Former High-Speed Trading Executives Allege 'Tyrannical Coup' at Quantlab

A leadership fight has broken out over one of the world's most secretive and profitable high-frequency trading firms, pitting a beret-wearing mathematician against a former business partner and a Ukrainian physicist.

Oil Prices Fall Sharply as U.S. Inventories Rise

Oil prices declined toward lows not seen since late June after official data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude oil that pushed stockpiles back toward the five-year average.

Bank of Japan Shift Propels Biggest Bond-Yield Jump in Two Years

The yield on the benchmark Japanese government bond posted its biggest percentage-point gain in two years, a day after Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said he would allow the yield to move in a wider band.