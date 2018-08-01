Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/01/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
U.S. to Unveil 25% Tariffs on Proposed $200 Billion in Chinese Imports

The White House, looking to ratchet up trade pressure on China, is expected to more than double the size of the proposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25% from 10%. 

 
Federal Reserve Holds Rates Steady, Says Economy Is Strong

The Federal Reserve held short-term interest rates steady and offered an upbeat assessment of the economy's performance, suggesting another interest-rate increase is likely at its next meeting. 

 
Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls on Tariff Concerns

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed course Wednesday as a rebound in technology shares failed to offset investor fears of more U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. 

 
Turkish Lira Falls to Record Low After U.S. Sanctions

The Turkish lira slid to a record low Wednesday after the White House announced it would sanction the country over the detention of a U.S. pastor. 

 
Treasury Plans to Boost Borrowing as Trillion-Dollar Deficits Loom

Projected trillion-dollar federal deficits are prompting the U.S. Treasury to increase its borrowing substantially, which could restrain a fast-growing economy as the cost of credit also rises. 

 
Don't Get Complacent About Natural Gas

With storage well below year-ago levels, the U.S. natural-gas market could be left exposed to a frigid winter like 2013-2014 when prices surged by 75% over the span of several weeks. 

 
White House Loosens Restrictions on Cheap Health Plans

The Trump administration, in one of its most significant efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act, has released a rule that will allow for the proliferation of cheaper, less-comprehensive health plans. 

 
Former High-Speed Trading Executives Allege 'Tyrannical Coup' at Quantlab

A leadership fight has broken out over one of the world's most secretive and profitable high-frequency trading firms, pitting a beret-wearing mathematician against a former business partner and a Ukrainian physicist. 

 
Oil Prices Fall Sharply as U.S. Inventories Rise

Oil prices declined toward lows not seen since late June after official data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude oil that pushed stockpiles back toward the five-year average. 

 
Bank of Japan Shift Propels Biggest Bond-Yield Jump in Two Years

The yield on the benchmark Japanese government bond posted its biggest percentage-point gain in two years, a day after Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said he would allow the yield to move in a wider band.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.23% 25352.5 Delayed Quote.2.82%
NASDAQ 100 0.45% 7261.3936 Delayed Quote.13.06%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 7698.2782 Delayed Quote.11.13%
S&P 500 0.49% 2816.29 Real-time Quote.4.82%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:17pStocks sink amid trade war fears but Apple results cap losses
RE
09:04pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Steady After Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged
DJ
09:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Dow lower after Fed decision; tech boosts Nasd..
RE
08:58pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Mostly Lower As Fed Stands Pat; Nasdaq Buoyed By Stro..
DJ
08:40pU.S. shale oil producers sink as hedging losses dent earnings
RE
04:46pApple Shares Headed for All-Time High After 3Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
03:53pAPPLE : on track to reach the trillion
03:30pSUBSCRIBERS : Corn, Soybeans, Nasdaq Technical Analysis Items
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:48aMorgan Stanley, BofA Back Startup -- WSJ
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:08pScolding from Chinese state media dampens Apple's earnings cheer
RE
09:07pAPPLE'S RIDE TO $1 TRILLION : The magic number that gets it there
RE
09:03pJOHN FLANNERY : GE’s Long Digital Game
PU
08:49pPFIZER : Opposition parties blast minister for 'dangerous' EpiPen shortage, dema..
AQ
08:46pAPPLE : Pay touches 1B Q3 transactions
AQ
08:44pLOS ANGELES DRIVERS : Chase Pay® and 76® Speed Up Checkout with Pay at the Pump
BU
08:36pAPPLE : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Delaware (Aug. 1)
AQ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
APPLE 200.41 Real-time Quote.5.32%
INTEL CORPORATION 48.655 Real-time Quote.1.15%
VISA 138.025 Real-time Quote.0.94%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 115.925 Real-time Quote.0.85%
NIKE 77.525 Real-time Quote.0.80%
WAL-MART STORES 88.11 Real-time Quote.-1.26%
CISCO SYSTEMS 41.695 Real-time Quote.-1.41%
3M COMPANY 207.825 Real-time Quote.-2.12%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 13.265 Real-time Quote.-2.68%
CATERPILLAR 138.74 Real-time Quote.-3.52%
