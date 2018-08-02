News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Turns Up the Pressure on China

The U.S. turned up the heat on China, with the Trump administration threatening to more than double proposed tariffs on imports while Congress passed a bill designed to restrict Beijing's economic and military activity.

Federal Reserve Holds Rates Steady, Says Economy Is Strong

The Federal Reserve held short-term interest rates steady and offered an upbeat assessment of the economy's performance, suggesting another interest-rate increase is likely at its next meeting.

BOJ Amamiya Says BOJ's 10-Year Yield Target Remains at 'Around Zero'

Bank of Japan's Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya said Thursday the bank is still targeting the 10-year government bond yield around zero, playing down market speculation that the bank's latest policy announcement could be a step toward normalization.

Turkish Lira Falls to Record Low After U.S. Sanctions

The Turkish lira slid to a record low Wednesday after the White House announced it would sanction the country over the detention of a U.S. pastor.

Brazil Central Bank Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Steady

Brazil's central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a historic low Wednesday as sluggish economic growth keeps a lid on price pressures stemming partly from a weakened currency.

Canada Scales Back Carbon-Tax Plans

Canada's Liberal government is scaling back elements of its planned carbon-tax regime to address worries from the business community about global competition.

Don't Get Complacent About Natural Gas

With storage well below year-ago levels, the U.S. natural-gas market could be left exposed to a frigid winter like 2013-2014 when prices surged by 75% over the span of several weeks.

Treasury Plans to Boost Borrowing as Trillion-Dollar Deficits Loom

Projected trillion-dollar federal deficits are prompting the U.S. Treasury to increase its borrowing substantially, which could restrain a fast-growing economy as the cost of credit also rises.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls on Tariff Concerns

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed course Wednesday as a rebound in technology shares failed to offset investor fears of more U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Oil Prices Fall Sharply as U.S. Inventories Rise

Oil prices dropped to their lowest level in almost six weeks on Wednesday after government data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude, reigniting worries about oversupply.