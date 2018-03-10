U.S. Hiring Surges, With 313,000 Jobs; Unemployment Flat -- 3rd Update

By Eric Morath

WASHINGTON -- Companies ramped up hiring last month and people flooded back into the workforce, a potent mix suggesting the U.S. economy can run strong without overheating and forcing the Federal Reserve to slam its brakes on the expansion with aggressive interest-rate increases.

Investors, applauding the combination of robust economic growth and a restrained central bank, sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 440.53 points, or 1.77%, to 25335.74.

Nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 313,000 in February, the largest monthly gain since July 2016 and well above the average monthly gain in the expansion, the Labor Department said Friday.

More than 800,000 Americans joined the labor force for the month, according to the report, many bypassing unemployment and jumping straight into jobs. It was the largest one-month labor-pool increase since 1983, outside months that included temporary Census hiring.

The jobless rate held at 4.1% in February, its lowest level since December 2000, for the fifth straight month.

Low unemployment, in theory, creates wage and inflation pressure as firms compete for scarcer labor. But with people rejoining the labor force and expanding the pool of workers and job seekers, that bidding process was restrained and wage growth muted last month.

Average hourly earnings for all private sector workers rose 2.6% from a year earlier in February, a smaller increase than the prior month. The average workweek rose -- meaning firms were looking for ways to get more output from the workers they had -- and weekly paychecks rose.

Most people want to see worker wages move higher. But if wages and inflation were to shoot up sharply, Fed officials might be compelled to raise short-term interest rates more aggressively than planned to prevent the economy from overheating. When it raises interest rates it restrains borrowing, investing and spending.

January's initial estimated wage gain -- showing the biggest increase since the recession ended -- had stoked concerns in financial markets that bigger than expected paychecks would lead to higher inflation. Friday's report revised down the reported increase for January and calmed investor worries that Fed officials might act more aggressively than planned.

In December, the Fed projected three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases in 2018, with the next one expected this month. Friday's jobs report gives the Fed little reason to deviate from that plan, perhaps moving rates up a fourth time before year-end but not much more aggressively.

Broad dynamics have been at play squeezing the labor force for years. Most notably, an aging population of retiring baby boomers threatens to shrink the supply of potential workers for employers to choose from. Top Fed officials are hoping the move of discouraged, part-time and other potential workers off the sidelines can help offset that trend and keep inflation pressures at bay.

"It seems increasingly plausible that the economy is still well short of full employment," said Andrew Levin, a Dartmouth College economics professor and former Fed adviser.

Full employment is the term economists use to describe a sweet spot in the economy -- a point in a business cycle when unemployment is very low, but not so low that it starts stoking severe wage and price inflation. The Fed's goal is to keep the economy in that sweet spot for as long as possible.

Jaraun "Gemini" Boyd offers a window into the broad forces reshaping the jobs market as the expansion advances. As workers become scarcer, employers are looking further and wider for talent. That includes tapping a pool of former prisoners.

Mr. Boyd spent nearly two decades in federal prison on drug-related charges. After training to become a commercial-truck driver, the 43-year old rejoined the ranks of workers late last year, landing a job driving a garbage truck for the city of Charlotte, N.C.

"I was no saint," Mr. Boyd said in a telephone interview. He initially received little help finding a job. "After prison you need a second chance -- but if you have a record you can't get a job, you can't get housing assistance, you see why people turn back to crime."

He landed the truck-driving training through the Charlotte Works Workforce Development Board. That "opened a door for me," said Mr. Boyd. "It's just a first step." He wants to start a nonprofit working with at-risk youth.

Though the unemployment rate is low, broader measures of unemployment and underemployment are still elevated, suggesting there is still slack in the labor market that companies can draw from to increase worker output without very aggressively bidding up wages.

One measure that includes Americans in part-time jobs or still too discouraged to seek work held at 8.2% in February. That rate, known as U-6, remains elevated compared with the last time the headline rate touched 4%. In December 2000, the broader measure was 6.9%.

If companies convert part-time workers to full-time workers or draw in more discouraged people not currently looking for work, that broad measure of labor slack might fall further without pushing down conventional measures of unemployment.

Hiring in February was broad-based. Construction firms added 61,000 workers, the biggest increase in nearly 11 years for the sector. Hiring picked up at retailers, manufacturers and local governments, including schools.

Despite signs of a pickup in labor-force participation, certain industries are still reporting shortages in labor, including in retail, health care and manufacturers.

Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup North America, a staffing firm, said the demand for labor is reaching the highest levels since 2000, when unemployment last held around 4%. "Confidence is continuing to build," she said.

One problem is a lack of skilled workers, especially when technology is changing rapidly in many industries. Manpower and Rockwell Automation created a program to train veterans for advanced manufacturing jobs. The prospects don't have the skills firms need, but have shown the aptitude to learn. An increasing willingness to train employees is another factor drawing workers off the sidelines, Ms. Frankiewicz said.

"Ultimately government and education institutions will need to help with that," she said. "But we can't wait. The jobs are in demand today."

--Nick Timiraos contributed to this article.

