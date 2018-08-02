DowDuPont : Recovering Agriculture Business Helps DowDuPont's Top Line

By Allison Prang

Sales in DowDuPont Inc.'s agriculture business rebounded in the company's latest quarter from the late planting season, which helped boost the chemical giant's topline compared with a year ago.

Net sales were $24.25 billion, up 17% on a pro forma basis. Its agriculture business saw sales rise by 25% on a pro forma basis, after seed sales fell last quarter from the year-earlier period because they were negatively impacted by colder weather. The company also said insecticides this quarter grew in the double digits.

DowDuPont's overall top line beat expectations from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. The company reported lower sales in its electronic and imaging division.

Chief Financial Officer Howard Ungerleider said in prepared remarks that he expects net sales to grow by over 10% in the third quarter.

"We see some discrete headwinds, most notably currency fluctuations, particularly in agriculture, and higher raw materials costs in all three divisions," he said of the company's outlook.

DowDuPont also raised its savings target to $1.4 billion year over year.

The company reported a profit from continuing operations of $1.77 billion, 3.7% lower from $1.84 billion on a pro forma basis. On a per-share basis, earnings were 76 cents a share, down from 78 cents a share.

The company's adjusted earnings of $1.37 a share, up from 97 cents on a pro forma basis, beat estimates from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Earlier this year, DowDuPont had said it expected its split into three companies would be finished in between 14 and 16 months.

In its latest quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.93 billion. Restructuring and asset-related charges were $189 million.

Shares, down 4.6% year to date, were unchanged in premarket trading.

