Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DowDuPont    DWDP

DOWDUPONT (DWDP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Point To Further Gains After 'Goldilocks' Jobs Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 02:06pm CET

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch , Ryan Vlastelica

Nasdaq looks to push deeper into record territory

U.S. stock-index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with the Nasdaq set to mark a return to record territory as investors continued to view last week's jobs report as suggesting an ideal environment for investing in stocks.

Friday's labor data for February, which revealed solid jobs growth, but a smaller increase in wages. That helped to assuage some worries about the pace and intensity of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes this year.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 58 points, or 0.2%, to 25,419, while S&P 500 futures rose 6.5 points, or 0.3%, to 2,795.20. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 30 points, or 0.4%, to 7,155.25.

On Friday , the Dow surged 440.53 points, or 1.8%, to end at 25,335.74, marking the first time the blue-chip index has finished above 25,000 since Feb. 28. The index gained 3.3% for the week. The S&P 500 index rose 1.7% on Friday, climbing 3.5% for the week.

The Nasdaq Composite Index saw a record close, climbing 1.8% to 7,560.81, and surging 4.2% for the week.

What could drive the markets?

With nothing major on the economic data calendar, the market's focus will likely remain on last week's so-called Goldilocks jobs numbers. The nonfarm-payrolls report Friday showed 313,000 jobs were created in February, better than expected--but wage growth came in below expectations.

Investors have feared that a tighter labor market could lead to higher inflation on the side of wages, and more pressure from the Fed to pick up the pace of its interest-rate hikes. More interest-rate hikes than the market expects could damp enthusiasm for stocks.

Friday's data and reaction was a marked difference from January jobs data released early last month, when a jump in hourly earnings growth sparked a selloff for stocks that morphed into the first correction in roughly two years. A correction is defined as a drop of 10% or more for stocks.

Investors will get a second indication of inflation this week, with an update on consumer prices due Tuesday. As well, retail sales are scheduled for release on Wednesday.

On Monday, just the Federal budget for February is due at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Plus:Worry about rising inflation? Sure, but there's no reason to be scared

What are strategists saying?

"Despite the stock market's rally, there are concerns that market participants are reading too much into this one report. Whilst labor demands are currently being met with labor supply, the labor market keeps on tightening, which should eventually feed through into higher inflation expectations," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, in a note to clients.

As well, said Lawler, the jobs report is still strong enough to keep the Fed's plans to hike in March intact. "February's inflation and consumer spending figures will be in focus this week; however as with the NFP it would take to serious miss in both readings to throw the Fed off course," he added.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Oclaro Inc. jumped 26% in premarket, after Lumentum Holdings Inc. said it would acquire the optical components company in a deal valued at $1.8 billion .

Dow Chemicals leader Andrew Liveris plans to step down at the end of the month. Co-lead director Jeff Fettig will assume that role at the company, now known as DowDuPont Inc. and soon to be broken apart. Shares of the DowDuPont were up 0.5% in premarket trade.

Biogen Inc. said Monday it reached a deal to buy a phase-2b-trial-ready schizophrenia treatment from Pfizer Inc. for up to $590 million. Shares of Biogen were down 0.9% before the opening bell, while those for Pfizer were up slight 0.2% in premarket action.

Sempra Energy said Monday Chief Executive Debra Reed will step down as CEO on May 1 , but will remain as executive chairman until she retires on Dec. 1, 2018 after over 40 years with the company. Shares of the company weren't showing significant activity premarket.

Shares of Broadcom Ltd. rose 2.4% in premarket trade Monday , after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it expects to complete the redomicilation to the U.S. by April 3, 2018.

What are other assets doing?

Keying off Wall Street's gains last week, European stocks opened higher, while Asian markets got off to a strong start .

Across other assets, ICE U.S. Dollar Index was pulling back some , specifically against the Japanese yen . Gold prices were modestly lower . Oil prices were also drifting lower.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was up less than a full basis point at 2.901%

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN 0.50% 286.1 Delayed Quote.-10.19%
BROADCOM LIMITED 2.77% 253.78 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.77% 25335.74 Delayed Quote.2.49%
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC 5.55% 68.975 Delayed Quote.33.64%
NASDAQ 100 1.93% 7101.1802 Delayed Quote.8.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.79% 7560.8103 Delayed Quote.7.60%
NIKKEI 225 1.65% 21824.03 Real-time Quote.-5.69%
OCLARO INC 1.29% 7.85 Delayed Quote.16.47%
PFIZER 0.74% 36.77 Delayed Quote.1.52%
S&P 500 1.74% 2786.56 Real-time Quote.2.44%
SEMPRA ENERGY -0.65% 109.08 Delayed Quote.2.02%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.10% 90.09 End-of-day quote.-1.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOWDUPONT
02:07pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Futures Point To Further Gains After 'Goldilocks' Jobs R..
DJ
02:06pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Futures Point To Further Gains After 'Goldilocks' Jobs R..
DJ
01:42pDOWDUPONT : Andrew Liveris steps down, names CEO for new Dow
RE
01:32pDOWDUPONT : Longtime Dow Chemical chief Andrew Liveris to depart
AQ
01:11pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Set To Climb After 'Goldilocks' Jobs Report
DJ
01:10pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Set To Climb After 'Goldilocks' Jobs Report
DJ
11:16aDOWDUPONT : Materials Science Company (to be called Dow) Announces Senior Leader..
BU
11:02aDOWDUPONT : Andrew N. Liveris to Transition Out of DowDuPont Executive Chairman ..
BU
07:48aDow Chemical's Liveris To Depart -- WSJ
DJ
05:16aANDREW LIVERIS : Dow Chemical's Andrew Liveris to Depart; Jim Fitterling to be C..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:40aGame Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (3/9/18) 
07:13aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Jobs Data Brings On Risk Appetite 
03:18aDowDuPont chairman to step down 
03/11How Important Is International Trade To Each U.S. State's Economy? Pretty Imp.. 
03/06DowDuPont says steel tariff may force new projects away from the U.S. 
Chart DOWDUPONT
Duration : Period :
DowDuPont Technical Analysis Chart | DWDP | US26078J1007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DOWDUPONT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Edward D. Breen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew N. Liveris Executive Chairman
Howard I. Ungerleider Chief Financial Officer
Lamberto Andreotti Director
James A. Bell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWDUPONT1.42%164 382
BASF-7.36%96 055
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT3.06%18 414
ROYAL DSM2.00%18 141
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-8.07%16 537
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-17.41%14 652
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.