DP Eurasia : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

For Immediate Release 7 February 2018

DP Eurasia N.V.

('DP Eurasia' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

DP Eurasia (DPEU.L), the master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, is pleased to announce the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited ('Liberum') as joint corporate broker alongside Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ('Morgan Stanley'), with immediate effect.

DP Eurasia N.V. Selim Kender, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations +90 212 280 9636 Buchanan(Financial Communications) Richard Oldworth / Henry Harrison-Topham / Victoria Hayns / Madeleine Seacombe +44 20 7466 5000 [email protected] Morgan Stanley Andrew Foster / Richard Brown +44 20 7425 8000 Liberum Clayton Bush / Lucy Sharma +44 20 3100 2222

DP Eurasia N.V. is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Company was admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc on 3 July 2017. The Company (together with its subsidiaries, the'Group') is the largest pizza delivery company in Turkey and the third largest in Russia. The Group offers pizza delivery and takeaway/ eat-in facilities at its 643 stores (514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, five in Azerbaijan and three in Georgia as at 31 December 2017), and operates through its owned corporate stores (37%) and franchised stores (63%). The Group maintains a strategic balance between corporate and franchised stores, establishing networks of corporate-owned stores in its most densely populated areas to provide a development platform upon which to promote best practice and maximise profitability. The Group has adapted the Domino's Pizza globally proven business model to its local markets.