Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL EXCHANGE LTD.  >  DP World Ltd    DPW   AEDFXA0M6V00

DP WORLD LTD (DPW)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

DP World : Government of Djibouti Illegally Seizes Control of Doraleh Port from DP World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2018 | 06:47am CET

Government of Djibouti Illegally Seizes Control of Doraleh Port from DP World

Dubai, UAE, 25 February 2018: DP World can confirm that the Government of Djibouti has illegally seized control of the Doraleh Container Terminal. DP World has a 33.34% equity stake in Doraleh (Djibouti) which has a capacity of 1.25 million TEU. There will be no material financial impact to the Group as a consequence of these events. For further information please visit:

http://web.dpworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2018_02_23_Djibouti_PR_En-1.pdf

-ENDS-

Investor enquiries:

Redwan Ahmed

DP World Limited Mobile: +971505541557 Direct: +97148080842

[email protected]

Lie-Tin Wu

DP World Limited

Mobile: +971 50 422 0405 Direct: +971 4 808 0929

[email protected]

DP World Limited published this content on 25 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 05:46:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DP WORLD LTD
09:35aDP WORLD : UAE-Argentina business platform launch operations at Jafza
AQ
08:06aDP WORLD : Djibouti seizes control of port from DP World
AQ
08:06aDP WORLD : UAE-Argentina platform to begin ops in Jafza
AQ
06:47aDP WORLD : Government of Djibouti Illegally Seizes Control of Doraleh Port from ..
PU
02/24DP WORLD : Djibouti has broken the UAE's trust
AQ
02/24DP WORLD : Illegal port seizure is Djibouti's loss, not DP World's
AQ
02/24DP WORLD : UAE-Argentina Business Platform opens Jafza office
AQ
02/24DP WORLD : UAE-Argentina Business Platform launches operations in JAFZA
AQ
02/24DP WORLD : Dubai accuses Djibouti of seizing key port
AQ
02/24DP WORLD : Djibouti seizes control of Dubai-run Doraleh port
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016THE ISHARES MSCI CAPPED UNITED ARAB : Undiscovered Dividend? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 4 673 M
EBIT 2017 1 787 M
Net income 2017 1 177 M
Debt 2017 5 615 M
Yield 2017 1,68%
P/E ratio 2017 18,02
P/E ratio 2018 16,31
EV / Sales 2017 5,65x
EV / Sales 2018 5,12x
Capitalization 20 800 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 27,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sultan Ahmed Sultan bin Sulayem Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anil Wats Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Yuvraj Narayan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chin Seng Teo Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DP WORLD LTD20 800
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD8.42%25 579
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-0.42%12 626
MISC BHD--.--%7 977
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-9.06%7 827
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS BHD--.--%3 169
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.