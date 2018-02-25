DP World : Government of Djibouti Illegally Seizes Control of Doraleh Port from DP World

Government of Djibouti Illegally Seizes Control of Doraleh Port from DP World

Dubai, UAE, 25 February 2018: DP World can confirm that the Government of Djibouti has illegally seized control of the Doraleh Container Terminal. DP World has a 33.34% equity stake in Doraleh (Djibouti) which has a capacity of 1.25 million TEU. There will be no material financial impact to the Group as a consequence of these events. For further information please visit:

http://web.dpworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2018_02_23_Djibouti_PR_En-1.pdf

