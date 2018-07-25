Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL EXCHANGE LTD.  >  DP World Ltd    DPW   AEDFXA0M6V00

DP WORLD LTD (DPW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DP World : to Build and Operate New Logistics Hub in Mali

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 07:13am CEST

Media Release

DP World to Build and Operate New Logistics Hub in Mali

Mali Logistics Hub to fuel trade in west Africa with simplified procedures and paperless transactions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 July 2018: Global trade enabler DP World has signed a 20-year concession with an automatic 20-year extension with the Republic of Mali to build and operate a 1000-hectare modern logistics hub outside of Bamako, the capital and largest city of Mali. The multimodal logistics platform, Mali Logistics Hub (MLH), will have inland container depots (ICD) and Container Freight Stations (CFS) that will facilitate the import and export of goods.

The Mali Logistics Hub will be located on the main road corridor from Dakar, Senegal to Bamako and close to the Dakar - Bamako rail line and will be capable of handling 300,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), 4 million tons of bulk and general cargo. The first phase of the project, with an estimated initial investment of $50 million, will include an inland container depot and container freight station facility that will support the growth of the Malian economy by streamlining the import and export of goods. Construction is expected to start in 2019 and is to take approximately 18 months to complete.

DP World will also provide the Republic of Mali with three locomotive trains to boost cargo & passenger traffic along the Bamako-Dakar rail system.

Furthermore, the Mali logistics hub will significantly reduce processing times for products entering the Malian market as part of efforts to reduce obstacles to trade and economic development. DP World will also implement its online paperless facilitation platform to accelerate the movement of goods as part of the agreement.

The concession agreement was signed in Dubai on Monday by Suhail Al Banna, Chief executive Officer and Managing Director, DP World Middle East and Africa and Moulaye Ahmed Boubacar, Minister of Equipment and Transport, the Republic of Mali, in the attendance of Malian and DP World officials.

DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: "The Malian market is expected to grow over the next two decades and is driven by a robust economic and population growth. Thus, the Mali Logistics Hub is much needed and will provide the country with a logisticsplatform that aims to facilitate the import and export of goods via the Port of Dakar, which is operated by DP World.

"DP World's investment will significantly cut processing times for goods and thus facilitate trade. We are committed to enabling trade in the region and helping local businesses and people prosper, and look forward to working together."

Republic of Mali Minister of Equipment and Transport Moulaye Ahmed Boubacar said: "We are excited to partner with DP World on this project. The Mali Logistics Hub will dramatically improve the cost and time of trade for Mali. The project will provide us with a first-class logistics facility comparable to global standards and will be the largest in terms of capacity.

"We are confident that with DP World as a partner we will be able to meet the expectations of our people, traders and exporters to have access to more markets and to bring more efficiency and cost effectiveness to international trade. The project also gives the Republic of Mali the opportunity to be connected to global trade lanes, and to speed up access and transport in and out of the country."

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

DP World Limited published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 05:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DP WORLD LTD
07:13aDP WORLD : to Build and Operate New Logistics Hub in Mali
PU
07/24DP WORLD : gross volume growth at 4.8% year-on-year
AQ
07/24DP WORLD : container volumes up 4.8% in first half
AQ
07/24DP WORLD : cargo handling rises 6% YoY in H1
AQ
07/24DP WORLD : reports 6pc gross volume growth in H1
AQ
07/24DP WORLD : Michael Johnson Performance opens sports facility in Dubai
AQ
07/24DP WORLD : posts 6% jump in volume growth
AQ
07/24DP WORLD : Region’s First Sports Performance Training and Fitness Center t..
PU
07/24KYRGYZSTAN : Issyk-Kul forum attracts investments
AQ
07/24DP WORLD : reports 6.0% gross like-for-like volume growth in H1 2018
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016THE ISHARES MSCI CAPPED UNITED ARAB : Undiscovered Dividend? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 019 M
EBIT 2018 1 822 M
Net income 2018 1 230 M
Debt 2018 5 549 M
Yield 2018 2,07%
P/E ratio 2018 15,22
P/E ratio 2019 13,88
EV / Sales 2018 4,99x
EV / Sales 2019 4,58x
Capitalization 19 505 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,2 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sultan Ahmed Sultan bin Sulayem Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuvraj Narayan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chin Seng Teo Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Barclay Woods Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DP WORLD LTD19 713
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD-9.47%20 036
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-5.70%11 116
MISC BHD--.--%6 871
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-23.00%6 570
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS BHD--.--%2 893
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.