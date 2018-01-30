Log in
DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP (DPS)
Report
117.07 USD   +22.39%
Keurig Bets $19 Billion on Soda -- WSJ
WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
Keurig to Acquire Dr Pepper Snapple in Largest Soft-Drink Deal Ev..
What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

01/30/2018 | 08:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 30, 2018).

Selling in government bonds intensified around the world. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note notched its highest closing level since April 2014.

U.S. stocks retreated as utilities and real estate shares declined. The Dow fell 177.23 points to 26439.48.

Global investors are shifting more money from U.S. to foreign stocks, betting on opportunities overseas.

The household saving rate fell in December to its lowest level since September 2005 amid a spending splurge by Americans.

Coffee company Keurig is taking over Dr Pepper Snapple, a deal that will unite popular brands that have faced struggles.

JPMorgan named two executives to share the No. 2 post, the bank's clearest step yet to designate a potential successor to CEO Dimon.

MetLife delayed its earnings report and said it would revise prior financial reports due to unpaid pensions.

France's Sanofi said it would acquire Belgian biotech company Ablynx for $4.85 billion.

Lawmakers are moving to stanch the flow of U.S. technology to foreign investors with legislation to broaden CFIUS's authority.

China's JinkoSolar said it plans to open a solar-panel plant in the U.S., a week after Trump imposed tariffs.

Fitch is exiting a joint venture and will apply to operate independently in China.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 6 709 M
EBIT 2017 1 397 M
Net income 2017 796 M
Debt 2017 4 409 M
Yield 2017 1,96%
P/E ratio 2017 27,68
P/E ratio 2018 22,58
EV / Sales 2017 3,81x
EV / Sales 2018 3,66x
Capitalization 21 136 M
Technical analysis trends DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target -9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry D. Young President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wayne R. Sanders Chairman
Martin M. Ellen Chief Financial Officer
David J. Thomas Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Ronald G. Rogers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP-1.45%21 136
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)5.78%206 770
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD4.38%14 996
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV2.22%13 269
COCA COLA HBC AG-0.08%12 591
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.7.50%11 878
