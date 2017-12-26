Dr Reddy Laboratories : announces the launch of Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) announced today that it has launched Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran® (melphalan hydrochloride) for Injection in the United States market approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Alkeran® brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $107 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2017 according to IMS Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection is available in a carton containing one single-dose clear glass vial of freeze-dried melphalan hydrochloride equivalent to 50 mg melphalan and one 10 mL clear glass vial of sterile diluent.

WARNING Melphalan hydrochloride for injection should be administered under the supervision of a qualified physician experienced in the use of cancer chemotherapeutic agents. Severe bone marrow suppression with resulting infection or bleeding may occur. Controlled trials comparing intravenous (IV) to oral melphalan have shown more myelosuppression with the IV formulation. Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have occurred in approximately 2% of patients who received the IV formulation. Melphalan is leukemogenic in humans. Melphalan produces chromosomal aberrations in vitro and in vivo and, therefore, should be considered potentially mutagenic in humans.

Please see http://www.drreddys.com/pi/melalphalan.pdf for Full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning.

Alkeran® is a registered trademark of Apotex, Inc.

*IMS National Sales Perspective: Retail and Non-Retail MAT October 2017

DY-1217-189

