Dr Reddy Laboratories : announces the launch of Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY)
announced today that it has launched Melphalan Hydrochloride for
Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran®
(melphalan hydrochloride) for Injection in the United States market
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Alkeran® brand and generic had U.S. sales of
approximately $107 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending
in October 2017 according to IMS Health*.
Dr. Reddy’s Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection is available in a
carton containing one single-dose clear glass vial of freeze-dried
melphalan hydrochloride equivalent to 50 mg melphalan and one 10 mL
clear glass vial of sterile diluent.
|
|
WARNING
|
Melphalan hydrochloride for injection should be administered
under the supervision of a qualified physician experienced in the
use of cancer chemotherapeutic agents. Severe bone marrow
suppression with resulting infection or bleeding may occur.
Controlled trials comparing intravenous (IV) to oral melphalan
have shown more myelosuppression with the IV formulation.
Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have occurred
in approximately 2% of patients who received the IV formulation.
Melphalan is leukemogenic in humans. Melphalan produces
chromosomal aberrations in vitro and in vivo and, therefore,
should be considered potentially mutagenic in humans.
Please see http://www.drreddys.com/pi/melalphalan.pdf
for Full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning.
Alkeran® is a registered trademark of Apotex, Inc.
*IMS National Sales Perspective: Retail and Non-Retail MAT October 2017
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124,
NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company,
committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier
lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more
information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.
