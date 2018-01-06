Dr Reddy Laboratories : to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BSE: 500124)(NSE: DRREDDY)(NYSE: RDY)
announced that the Company will be presenting at the 36th Annual J.P.
Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.
Alok Sonig, Executive Vice President and Head, North America will
present on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. (PST) [3:30 a.m. IST on
January 10, 2018].
Presentation material will be available on the Company’s website www.drreddys.com.
Biographical Information:
Alok Sonig is Executive Vice President (Global) and Head of the North
America region for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. He is a member of the
Global Management Council for the corporation. Alok joined Dr. Reddy’s
in June 2012, running both the India-region in addition to Global
Business Development. During his tenure, the India business delivered
industry-leading growth and saw successful acquisitions and integration
of strategically important businesses. Prior to joining Dr. Reddy’s,
Sonig spent nearly 15 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he held
several leadership positions in general management, country leadership,
global strategy and marketing, mostly based in the U.S. His last role
was Vice President of Strategy in Princeton, New Jersey. Before joining
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sonig was based in Washington, D.C., where he
spent several years as a management consultant working in various
industries on strategy and innovation assignments, including health
care, technology and telecommunications. Currently, he is a board member
of the Association for Accessible Medicine. He holds a Bachelors of
Engineering degree from Punjab Engineering College in India, as well as
a Masters in Business Administration from American University in
Washington, D.C. Sonig is married with two daughters and lives in the
Princeton, New Jersey, area.
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124,
NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company,
committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier
lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, Russia & CIS and India. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com
