Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd    DRREDDY   INE089A01023

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Dr Reddy Laboratories : to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 07:39am CET

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BSE: 500124)(NSE: DRREDDY)(NYSE: RDY) announced that the Company will be presenting at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

Alok Sonig, Executive Vice President and Head, North America will present on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. (PST) [3:30 a.m. IST on January 10, 2018].

Presentation material will be available on the Company’s website www.drreddys.com.

Biographical Information:

Alok Sonig is Executive Vice President (Global) and Head of the North America region for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. He is a member of the Global Management Council for the corporation. Alok joined Dr. Reddy’s in June 2012, running both the India-region in addition to Global Business Development. During his tenure, the India business delivered industry-leading growth and saw successful acquisitions and integration of strategically important businesses. Prior to joining Dr. Reddy’s, Sonig spent nearly 15 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he held several leadership positions in general management, country leadership, global strategy and marketing, mostly based in the U.S. His last role was Vice President of Strategy in Princeton, New Jersey. Before joining Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sonig was based in Washington, D.C., where he spent several years as a management consultant working in various industries on strategy and innovation assignments, including health care, technology and telecommunications. Currently, he is a board member of the Association for Accessible Medicine. He holds a Bachelors of Engineering degree from Punjab Engineering College in India, as well as a Masters in Business Administration from American University in Washington, D.C. Sonig is married with two daughters and lives in the Princeton, New Jersey, area.

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, Russia & CIS and India. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization , including related integration issues.

The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DR.REDDY'S LABORATORIES LT
09:17a DR REDDY LABORATORIES : `s gains 6% in two days post clarification on regulatory..
07:39a DR REDDY LABORATORIES : to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Con..
01/05 DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Reddys Laboratories to table results
01/04 DR REDDY LABORATORIES : `s Labs shares extend losses, down 3 per cent
01/04 INDIAN ADRS : Tata Motors, Dr Reddy`s Lab, HDFC Bank, Infosys slip
01/04 DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Indian ADRs decline on Wednesday; Dr. Reddy's worst hit
01/04 DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Labs shares extend losses, down 3%
01/03 INDIAN ADRS : Wipro gains 4%, Tata Motors up 3.7%
01/03 DR REDDY LABORATORIES : USFDA clearance for Dr. Reddy's Duvvada unit likely to g..
01/01 Indian ADRs end higher on Friday; ICICI Bank, Vedanta fall
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launches Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection in th..
2017 Dr. Reddy's pays $5M to settle DOJ case over alleged violations of child-resi..
2017 Dr. Reddy?s announces approval of Impoyz cream, 0.025% first-cycle NDA
2017 Dr. Reddy's launches generic Clolar in U.S.
2017 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' (RDY) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Financials ( INR)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 15 890 M
Net income 2018 12 673 M
Debt 2018 31 096 M
Yield 2018 0,75%
P/E ratio 2018 31,90
P/E ratio 2019 19,77
EV / Sales 2018 3,01x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 410 B
Chart DR.REDDY'S LABORATORIES LT
Duration : Period :
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Lt Technical Analysis Chart | DRREDDY | INE089A01023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DR.REDDY'S LABORATORIES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 2 574  INR
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Saumen Chakraborty President, CFO & Global Head-IT
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Abhijit Mukherjee Chief Operating Officer
Kalpana Jaisingh Morparia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DR.REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD2.31%6 479
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.59%377 590
NOVARTIS2.04%225 805
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.2.31%223 678
PFIZER1.57%219 294
MERCK AND COMPANY1.28%155 596
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.