Drax : 3 February 2018 - Drax Power CEO Andy Koss responds to Skipton to Colne rail route announcement

Andy Koss, Drax Power CEO, said:
'Re-opening the Skipton to Colne route to rail freight as well as passenger travel would have a significant impact for business across the North of England, slashing travel times and increasing productivity in the process.
'It will have a direct impact on improving our supply chain at Drax, allowing freight trains to travel much more quickly to the power station in North Yorkshire - reducing journey times from the Port of Liverpool to less than three hours, a journey which can take up to nine hours at the moment.
'As a nation we can benefit from a fast, efficient railway that allows more free movement of goods between manufacturers, their distribution hubs and their markets across the north of England and beyond.'
