Drax : 3 February 2018 - Drax Power CEO Andy Koss responds to Skipton to Colne rail route announcement

02/03/2018 | 10:10am CET

Andy Koss, Drax Power CEO, said:

'Re-opening the Skipton to Colne route to rail freight as well as passenger travel would have a significant impact for business across the North of England, slashing travel times and increasing productivity in the process.

'It will have a direct impact on improving our supply chain at Drax, allowing freight trains to travel much more quickly to the power station in North Yorkshire - reducing journey times from the Port of Liverpool to less than three hours, a journey which can take up to nine hours at the moment.

'As a nation we can benefit from a fast, efficient railway that allows more free movement of goods between manufacturers, their distribution hubs and their markets across the north of England and beyond.'

Drax Group plc published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 09:09:01 UTC.

