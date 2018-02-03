Drax : 3 February 2018 - Drax Power CEO Andy Koss responds to Skipton to Colne rail route announcement

Andy Koss, Drax Power CEO, said:

'Re-opening the Skipton to Colne route to rail freight as well as passenger travel would have a significant impact for business across the North of England, slashing travel times and increasing productivity in the process.

'It will have a direct impact on improving our supply chain at Drax, allowing freight trains to travel much more quickly to the power station in North Yorkshire - reducing journey times from the Port of Liverpool to less than three hours, a journey which can take up to nine hours at the moment.

'As a nation we can benefit from a fast, efficient railway that allows more free movement of goods between manufacturers, their distribution hubs and their markets across the north of England and beyond.'