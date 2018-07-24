Log in
News

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/24/2018 | 07:15pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.07.2018 / 19:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Dream Asset Management Corporation

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Cooper
Position: President and Chief Responsible Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust

b) LEI
549300B5ZRQ7QDUOWK16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CA26154A1066

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Units upon vesting of Deferred Trust Units; Price: 0.00CAD; Volume: 9,584 Units

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-07-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust
30 Adelaide Street East
M5C 3HI Toronto
Canada
Internet: www.dreamglobalreit.ca

 
End of News DGAP News Service

43931  24.07.2018 


© EQS 2018
