Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Dream Asset Management Corporation
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Michael
|Last name(s):
|Cooper
|Position:
|President and Chief Responsible Officer
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|CA26154A1066
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Units upon vesting of Deferred Trust Units; Price: 0.00CAD; Volume: 9,584 Units
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
