Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund    DHF

DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND (DHF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/27 10:02:02 pm
3.12 USD   --.--%
07/27DREYFUS HIGH YI : Declares Dividend
BU
07/02DREYFUS HIGH YI : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
06/27DREYFUS HIGH YI : Declares Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:17pm CEST

On July 27, 2018, the Board of Trustees of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0235 per share of beneficial interest, payable on August 24, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2018. The ex-dividend date is August 9, 2018. The previous dividend declared in June was $0.0235 per share of beneficial interest.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEG
07/27DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
07/26Fund Statistics Now Available for Dreyfus Closed-End Funds
AQ
07/02DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
06/27DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
06/01DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
05/23DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
05/01DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
04/24DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
04/02DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
03/27DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund declares $0.0235 dividend 
07/26The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' CEF Report - July 2018 
07/04WEEKLY REVIEW : High-Yield CEFs 
06/27Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund declares $0.0235 dividend 
06/22The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' CEF Report - May 2018 
Chart DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND
Duration : Period :
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Skapyak President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Benaree Pratt Wiley Independent Trustee
Francine J. Bovich Independent Trustee
James Windels Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND-6.59%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION7.38%7 204
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 243
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED-1.96%3 594
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 080
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.16%1 927
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.