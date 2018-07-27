Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

On July 27, 2018, the Board of Trustees of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0235 per share of beneficial interest, payable on August 24, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2018. The ex-dividend date is August 9, 2018. The previous dividend declared in June was $0.0235 per share of beneficial interest.

