Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Announce Final Results of Issuer Tender Offers for Outstanding Auction Rate Preferred Stock

The Dreyfus Corporation and each of the Dreyfus municipal bond
closed-end funds listed below (each, the "Fund" and collectively, the
"Funds") announced today the final results of the previously announced
issuer tender offer (each, a "Tender Offer") to purchase up to 100% of
the Fund's outstanding auction rate preferred stock ("ARPS") at a price
per share equal to 95% of the liquidation preference of $25,000 per
share (or $23,750 per share), plus any unpaid ARPS dividends accrued
through the expiration date of each Tender Offer. The Funds' Tender
Offers expired on February 28, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
All ARPS that were validly tendered and not withdrawn during the
offering period have been accepted for payment. ARPS that were not
tendered will remain outstanding.
The ARPS being repurchased by each Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
Symbol
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
|
Series
|
|
|
|
Cusip
|
|
|
|
ARPS
Tendered
|
|
|
|
% of
Outstanding
|
LEO
|
|
|
|
Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc.
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
261932206
|
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
|
33.07%
|
LEO
|
|
|
|
Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc.
|
|
|
|
T
|
|
|
|
261932305
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
34.47%
|
LEO
|
|
|
|
Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc.
|
|
|
|
W
|
|
|
|
261932404
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
|
42.11%
|
LEO
|
|
|
|
Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc.
|
|
|
|
TH
|
|
|
|
261932503
|
|
|
|
574
|
|
|
|
50.35%
|
LEO
|
|
|
|
Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc.
|
|
|
|
F
|
|
|
|
261932602
|
|
|
|
720
|
|
|
|
63.16%
|
DSM
|
|
|
|
Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
26202F206
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
43.71%
|
DSM
|
|
|
|
Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
|
B
|
|
|
|
26202F305
|
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
|
46.61%
|
DSM
|
|
|
|
Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
26202F404
|
|
|
|
628
|
|
|
|
50.65%
|
DMF
|
|
|
|
Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc.
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
26201R201
|
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
38.40%
|
DMF
|
|
|
|
Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc.
|
|
|
|
B
|
|
|
|
26201R300
|
|
|
|
407
|
|
|
|
40.70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As disclosed in each Fund's Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of
Transmittal, completion of the Tender Offers is conditional upon the
Fund's creation of tender option bonds ("TOBs") on terms satisfactory to
the Fund. Payment for each Fund's tendered ARPS is expected to be made,
upon the issuance of such TOBs, on or about March 9, 2018.
This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not a
recommendation, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to
sell shares of any Fund.
The Dreyfus Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of New
York Mellon Corporation, serves as each Fund's investment adviser. The
Dreyfus Corporation was established in 1947 and is headquartered in New
York City. Additional information is available at www.im.bnymellon.com.
This press release is not a prospectus, circular or representation
intended for use in the purchase or sale of Fund shares. Statements
in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking
statements. Such forward-looking statements represent the Funds'
current plans based on information available at the time the statements
are made. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying
on forward-looking statements, because they are subject to uncertainties
and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond a Fund's control and
could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in
the forward-looking statements. The Funds, The Dreyfus
Corporation, and any of their affiliates, directors, employees or agents
undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any
forward-looking statements.
