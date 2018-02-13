DroneShield Ltd Assigned a NATO Stock Number for DroneGun

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) ("DroneShield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its DroneGun MKII product has been assigned a NATO Stock Number (NSN) 5865-66-164-5197.



- DroneShield's DroneGun MKII has been assigned a NATO Stock Number, following a request by the United States Department of Defense.



- NATO militaries now able to purchase DroneGun MKII "off the shelf".



An NSN is a 13-digit numeric code, identifying all the "standardised material items of supply" as they have been recognised by all NATO countries including United States Department of Defense, and allows for any each of the 29 NATO militaries to purchase DroneGun MKII on a "military catalogue" basis, significantly simplifying the procurement process.



The NSN was assigned following a request for such assignment from the United States Department of Defense.



To view figures, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E81642DT







About DroneShield Ltd:



Based in Sydney, Australia and Virginia, USA, DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is a worldwide leader in drone security technology. The Company has developed the pre-eminent drone security solution that protects people, organisations and critical infrastructure from intrusion from drones. Its leadership brings world-class expertise in engineering and physics, combined with deep experience in defence, intelligence, and aerospace.





Source:



DroneShield Ltd





Contact:

Oleg Vornik CEO and Managing Director Email: [email protected] Tel: +61-2-9995-7280