DroneShield Ltd United States / Canada Joint Certification Program DD2345

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) ("DroneShield" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the United States Defense Logistics Agency, the logistics combat support agency of the United States Department of Defense, has certified DroneShield's subsidiary DroneShield LLC under the United States / Canada Joint Certification Program DD2345 (militarily critical technical data agreement). With this certification, DroneShield LLC has established eligibility to access unclassified export-controlled technical data of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Canada's Department of National Defence (DND).



DroneShield LLC's certification under this program is part of its participation in the U.S. DOD and Canadian DND procurement processes.



This announcement follows the recent award to the Company of a NATO Stock Number for its DroneGun MKII product.







