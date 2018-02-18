Log in
DroneShield Ltd United States / Canada Joint Certification Program DD2345

02/18/2018 | 05:40pm EST
United States / Canada Joint Certification Program DD2345

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) ("DroneShield" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the United States Defense Logistics Agency, the logistics combat support agency of the United States Department of Defense, has certified DroneShield's subsidiary DroneShield LLC under the United States / Canada Joint Certification Program DD2345 (militarily critical technical data agreement). With this certification, DroneShield LLC has established eligibility to access unclassified export-controlled technical data of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Canada's Department of National Defence (DND).

- United States Defense Logistics Agency has certified DroneShield LLC under the United States / Canada Joint Certification Program DD2345 (militarily critical technical data agreement).

- Establishes eligibility to access unclassified military technical data belonging to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Canada's Department of National Defence (DND).

DroneShield LLC's certification under this program is part of its participation in the U.S. DOD and Canadian DND procurement processes.

This announcement follows the recent award to the Company of a NATO Stock Number for its DroneGun MKII product.



About DroneShield Ltd:

Based in Sydney, Australia and Virginia, USA, DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is a worldwide leader in drone security technology. The Company has developed the pre-eminent drone security solution that protects people, organisations and critical infrastructure from intrusion from drones. Its leadership brings world-class expertise in engineering and physics, combined with deep experience in defence, intelligence, and aerospace.



Source:

DroneShield Ltd



Contact:

Oleg Vornik
CEO and Managing Director
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +61-2-9995-7280

© ABN Newswire 2018
