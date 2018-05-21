Dropbox : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that Dennis Woodside, Chief
Operating Officer, will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill
Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA, on
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 12:50 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:50 p.m. Eastern
Time. At that time, a live webcast will be accessible from the Dropbox
investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com.
Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same
location.
