Dropbox : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that Dennis Woodside, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 12:50 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time. At that time, a live webcast will be accessible from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

