Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dropbox Inc    DBX

DROPBOX INC (DBX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/21 10:00:03 pm
30.495 USD   +0.98%
10:06pDROPBOX : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Te..
BU
05/11DROPBOX : Stock Down Despite a Strong Q1
AQ
05/11Dropbox tops estimates in first results since IPO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dropbox : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that Dennis Woodside, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 12:50 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time. At that time, a live webcast will be accessible from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people and teams work together. With more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to unleash the world’s creative energy by designing a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has 12 offices around the world.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DROPBOX INC
10:06pDROPBOX : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Con..
BU
05/17DROPBOX : Patent Issued for Migrating Shared Content Items between Accounts (USP..
AQ
05/17DROPBOX : Patent Issued for Using an RPC Framework to Facilitate Out-Of-Band Dat..
AQ
05/11DROPBOX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05/11DROPBOX : Stock Down Despite a Strong Q1
AQ
05/11DROPBOX INC. : Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Dropbox and Yelp
AC
05/11DROPBOX : Patent Issued for Placing a User Account in Escrow (USPTO 9961132)
AQ
05/11DROPBOX : Patent Issued for Creating Conversations in Shared Folder Backed Integ..
AQ
05/11DROPBOX : Patent Issued for Sharing Content via Virtual Spaces (USPTO 9961155)
AQ
05/11Dropbox tops estimates in first results since IPO
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/16THE 30+1 PORTFOLIO : An Average Investor's Reasoning For Buying A Stock 
05/14Google revamps storage pricing; DBX -3.7% 
05/14Salesforce bought 4.9M Dropbox shares in Q1 
05/12DROPBOX : A Necessary Cooldown 
05/11DROPBOX : Will Monetization Of High-Value Targets Spur New Growth? 
Chart DROPBOX INC
Duration : Period :
Dropbox Inc Technical Analysis Chart | DBX | US26210C1045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DROPBOX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew W. Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Woodside Chief Operating Officer
Ajay V. Vashee Chief Financial Officer
Arash Ferdowsi Director & Chief Technology Officer
Condoleezza Rice Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DROPBOX INC0.00%12 232
ADOBE SYSTEMS35.16%116 642
ELECTRONIC ARTS24.51%40 123
AUTODESK30.23%29 913
WORKDAY32.18%28 594
SQUARE INC58.75%21 966
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.