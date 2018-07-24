Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Drum Income Plus REIT PLC    DRIP   GB00BW4NWS02

DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT PLC (DRIP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Drum Income Plus REIT : DRIP REIT - Net Asset Value Announced, June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

24 July 2018

Drum Income Plus REIT plc
('Drum' or the 'Company')

Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2018

Drum Income Plus REIT plc (LSE: DRIP) announces its unaudited net asset value ('NAV') as at 30 June 2018.

Highlights

Period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018
Fair value independent valuation of property portfolio as at 30 June 2018 of £58.7m (31 March 2018: £58.7m).
NAV per share at 30 June 2018 of 95.7p (31 March 2018: 95.4p).
Earnings per share (excluding revaluation gains and losses on fair value of investments) for three months ended 30 June 2018 were 1.8p.
Dividend paid during the quarter of 1.50p fully covered by earnings for the period.
NAV total return (NAV movement plus dividend paid) of +1.9%.

Introduction

The Company aims to provide shareholders with a regular dividend income plus the prospect of income and capital growth over the longer term. The Company invests in smaller UK commercial properties, principally in the office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial sectors, which have the potential to offer a secure income stream, to create value through active asset management and have strong prospects for future income and capital growth.

Unaudited NAV (As at 30 June 2018)

More news

Disclaimer

DRIP REIT - Drum Income Plus REIT plc published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 10:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT PLC
12:13pDRUM INCOME PLUS REIT : DRIP REIT - Net Asset Value Announced, June 2018
PU
05/04DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT : DRIP REIT - Dividend Declaration, May 2018
PU
04/27DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT : Drip reit - nav announcement to 31 march 2017 (26/04/17)
PU
02/05DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT : Drip reit - q4 2017 fact sheet (05/02/18)
PU
02/01DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT : DRIP REIT - Dividend Declaration, February 2018
PU
02/01DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT : Drip reit - dividend declaration (01/02/18)
PU
01/18DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT : DRIP REIT - Net Asset Value Announced, December 2017
PU
2017DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT : Drip reit - key information document (22/12/17)
PU
2017DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT : Drip reit - dividend declaration (02/11/17)
PU
2017DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT : DRIP REIT - Dividend Declaration, November 2017
PU
More news
Chart DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Drum Income Plus REIT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme Bone Group Managing Director
John Martin Evans Chairman
Stuart Oag Finance Director
Hugh Little Senior Independent Director
Alan Robertson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT PLC0.00%0
EQUINIX INC-5.39%34 502
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST1.69%23 891
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 529
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.72%15 781
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.24%13 728
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.