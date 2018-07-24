Drum Income Plus REIT : DRIP REIT - Net Asset Value Announced, June 2018

24 July 2018

Drum Income Plus REIT plc

('Drum' or the 'Company')

Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2018

Drum Income Plus REIT plc (LSE: DRIP) announces its unaudited net asset value ('NAV') as at 30 June 2018.

Highlights

Period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018

Fair value independent valuation of property portfolio as at 30 June 2018 of £58.7m (31 March 2018: £58.7m).

NAV per share at 30 June 2018 of 95.7p (31 March 2018: 95.4p).

Earnings per share (excluding revaluation gains and losses on fair value of investments) for three months ended 30 June 2018 were 1.8p.

Dividend paid during the quarter of 1.50p fully covered by earnings for the period.

NAV total return (NAV movement plus dividend paid) of +1.9%.

Introduction

The Company aims to provide shareholders with a regular dividend income plus the prospect of income and capital growth over the longer term. The Company invests in smaller UK commercial properties, principally in the office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial sectors, which have the potential to offer a secure income stream, to create value through active asset management and have strong prospects for future income and capital growth.

Unaudited NAV (As at 30 June 2018)

