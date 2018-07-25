DS Smith : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO ANY OF THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND, THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO THE SAME WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

25 July 2018

For immediate release

DS SMITH PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE

DS Smith Plc ('DS Smith' or the 'Company') today announces that the 3 for 11 Rights Issue of 293,068,454 New Ordinary Shares at 350 pence per New Ordinary Share announced on 19 June 2018 closed for acceptances at 11:00 a.m. (London time) on 24 July 2018. The Company received valid acceptances in respect of282,893,119 New Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 96.5 per cent. of the total number of New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the fully underwritten Rights Issue.

It is expected that the New Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form will be credited to CREST accounts as soon as practicable after 8.00 a.m on 25 July 2018 and that definitive share certificates in respect of New Ordinary Shares in certificated form will be dispatched to Shareholders by no later than 3 August 2018.

It is expected that the New Ordinary Shares will commence trading, fully paid, on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities on 25 July 2018.

In accordance with their obligations under the Underwriting Agreement as Joint Underwriters in respect of the Rights Issue as set out in the Prospectus, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking activities as J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Citigroup Global Markets Limited will endeavour to procure subscribers for the remaining 10,175,335 New Ordinary Shares not validly taken up in the Rights Issue, failing which the Joint Underwritershave agreed to acquire, in proportion to their underwriting commitment, any remaining New Ordinary Shares.

The net proceeds from the placing of such New Ordinary Shares (after the deduction of the Issue Price of 350 pence per New Ordinary Share and the expenses of procuring subscribers including any applicable brokerage and commissions and amounts in respect of VAT which are not recoverable), if any, will be paid (without interest) to those persons whose rights have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the Rights Issue, pro rata to their lapsed provisional allotments, save that individual amounts of less than £5 will not be paid to such persons but will be aggregated and paid to the Company.

A further announcement as to the number of New Ordinary Shares for which subscribers have been procured will be made in due course.

For further information please contact:

DS Smith Plc +44 (0) 20 7756 1800

Investors

Hugo Fisher, Group Communications Director

Rachel Stevens, Investor Relations Director

Media +44 (0) 20 7756 1800

Greg Dawson, Corporate Affairs Director

Goldman Sachs International (Lead Financial Adviser +44 (0) 20 7774 1000

and Joint Bookrunner)

Anthony Gutman

Nick Harper

Charlie Lytle

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Sponsor, Financial Adviser and +44 (0) 20 7777 2000

Joint Bookrunner)

Charles Harman

Richard Walsh

Guy Bomford

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Bookrunner) +44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Andrew Seaton

Alex Carter

Christopher Wren

Brunswick Group LLP +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Simon Sporborg

Christina Clark

END

