DST : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Advanced Micro Devices, Aflac Incorporated, DST Systems, Inc., Forum Merger Corporation, GoPro, Inc., Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations by AMD and certain of its officers in connection with a January 11, 2018 announcement that a fundamental security flaw had exposed AMD chips to possible exploit by hackers.

If you are an AMD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations by AFL and certain of its officers and/or directors in connection with an article published in The Intercept reporting accusations of fraud and other misconduct against AFL by former employees.

If you are an AFL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

DST Systems, Inc. (DST)

Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the board in connection with DST's proposed sale to SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for $84.00 in cash per share.

If you are a DST investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Forum Merger Corporation (FMCI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the board in connection with FMCI's proposed merger with ConvergeOne.

If you are an FMCI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation into possible securities law violations by GPRO and certain of its officers and/or directors in connection with information disseminated to the investing public regarding the market prospects for Karma and whether they were untenable due to margin challenges in an extremely competitive aerial market and a hostile regulatory environment.

If you are a GPRO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the board in connection to SCMP's proposed sale to Mallinckrodt PLC for $18.00 in cash per share.

If you are a SCMP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAIS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the board in connection to ZAIS's proposed sale to Z Acquisition LLC for $4.10 in cash per share.

If you are a ZAIS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2017 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-advanced-micro-devices-aflac-incorporated-dst-systems-inc-forum-merger-corporation-gopro-inc-sucampo-pharmaceuticals-inc-and-zais-group-holdings-inc-300585629.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm