Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DTE Energy Co    DTE

DTE ENERGY CO (DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DTE Energy : A guide to identify dangerous plants and insects in Michigan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 08:42am CEST

Among the thousands of species of plants and insects calling our great state home, how do you know what's truly harmful and what's safe? There's no need to get a degree in entomology or agriculture to play it safe outside. Here's a hot list of common plants and unfriendly critters to avoid while exploring.

Plants

  • Wild parsnip: This plant frequently lives along Michigan roadsides, in open fields that get a lot of sun, and along linear park trails. When it's seeding, mowing in these areas will carry it along, which is part of why we've seen an increase in Michigan. The dangerous part about wild parsnip is it contains a type of chemical that causes phytophotodermatitis - a skin condition that makes skin hypersensitive to UV light and can cause severe blistering, discoloration, and sometimes blindness. To identify the plant, you will notice the mustard-yellow flowers that span about six inches across and the leaves look like celery leaves. It can grow up to five feet tall.
    • Giant hogweed: This plant is very similar to the wild parsnip and has been cause for recent concern in the news. This plant also causes phytophotodermatitis but is much larger in size and is not common in Michigan.
  • Poison hemlock: This plant is common in west Michigan, specifically near Muskegon, and is extremely toxic through touch and ingestion. Its toxin will seep into the skin and cause severe health problems, such as dizziness, respiratory issues, paralysis, and in rare instances, death. People should always wear gloves and a face mask when handling, even if the plant is dead because the toxin still exists. It's identified by purple spots along the stem and its unpleasant odor.
  • Poison ivy: This plant is very well-known and common in Michigan. A good rule of thumb is 'leaves of three, leave it be,' but there are many plants that also have three leaves. Your best approach to avoiding poison ivy is wearing long pants when hiking through the woods and carrying an ivy wash with you to clean the ivy oil off if you do come in contact with it. Dish soap will even work!
    • Poison sumac: This is less common in Michigan than poison ivy, but you're more likely to brush into it because it grows taller, into a bush or shrub. An ivy wash also works well for treatment.

Insects

  • Swimmer's itch: Free swimming larva will congregate in shallow waters, especially on a windy day, and can cause severe irritation if it gets into the skin. This is more common for children who typically play in shallow water. The Department of Environmental Quality will release advisories noting swimmer's itch, but always be on the look-out.
  • Ticks: The tick population has grown in Michigan over the years and has become more cause for concern, lately. To prevent tick bites, keep to the designated pathways while hiking and avoid tall grasses. Wearing long pants and shirts can help but be sure to check yourself before heading indoors as to avoid bringing them inside and possibly latching onto a pet. Tick bites are not harmful if properly removed within 24 hours and should be followed up with a visit to the doctor. Save the tick after removal for research!
  • Chiggers: These small red bugs can become quite the irritation when they burrow into your skin. Avoid wet, grassy areas!

Don't let the fear of encountering these plants or insects stop you from enjoying the great outdoors. We all know Michigan summers are something never to take for granted, so arm yourself with information to keep you and your loved ones safe while exploring.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 06:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DTE ENERGY CO
08:42aDTE ENERGY : A guide to identify dangerous plants and insects in Michigan
PU
07/27DTE ENERGY : Go play ruff and explore Michigan’s dog parks
PU
07/27DTE ENERGY : We’re passing the savings along to you
PU
07/27DTE ENERGY : Thousands remain without power after Thursday's severe storms
AQ
07/27DTE ENERGY : reports strong second quarter 2018 results, raises guidance
AQ
07/25DTE ENERGY : 7,200 reasons to call MISS DIG
PU
07/25DTE ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25DTE ENERGY : accelerating gas system upgrades, expanding in West Michigan
PU
07/25DTE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/25SMARTCURRENTS : DTE’s program saves customers energy and offers free therm..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25DTE Energy +1.5% as strong Q2 prompts full-year guidance raise 
07/25DTE Energy Company (DTE) CEO Gerry Anderson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/25DTE Energy Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25DTE Energy beats by $0.23 
07/24Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 230 M
EBIT 2018 1 602 M
Net income 2018 1 104 M
Debt 2018 14 195 M
Yield 2018 3,27%
P/E ratio 2018 17,75
P/E ratio 2019 17,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,78x
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capitalization 19 749 M
Chart DTE ENERGY CO
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Co Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 111 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO-0.78%19 749
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.59%56 207
IBERDROLA2.69%48 802
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.25%48 103
DOMINION ENERGY-12.09%46 351
EXELON CORPORATION7.08%40 430
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.