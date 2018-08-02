Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DTE Energy Co    DTE

DTE ENERGY CO (DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/02 10:00:00 pm
108.655 USD   +0.76%
10:36pDTE ENERGY : Fwp
PU
09:06pDTE ENERGY : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securit..
PU
07/30DTE ENERGY : Simple energy efficiency DIY projects that will help yo..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DTE Energy : FWP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 10:36pm CEST

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433

Registration No. 333-210556

Free Writing Prospectus dated August 2, 2018

PRICING TERM SHEET

Issuer:

DTE Energy Company

Security:

2018 Series D 3.70% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes")

Legal Format:

SEC Registered

Principal Amount:

$600,000,000

Maturity Date:

August 1, 2023

Interest Payment Dates:

February 1 and August 1 commencing February 1, 2019.

Benchmark Treasury:

2.75% due July 31, 2023

Benchmark Treasury Price/Yield:

99-16+/2.855%

Spread to Benchmark Treasury:

+88 basis points

Yield to Maturity:

3.735%

Coupon:

3.70%

Price to Public:

99.843%

Optional Redemption:

Prior to July 1, 2023 (the "Par Call Date"), the Notes will be redeemable in whole at any time

or in part from time to time, at a redemption price equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the

principal amount of the Notes being redeemed and (ii) the sum of the present values of the

remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest that would be due if the Notes

matured on the Par Call Date discounted on a semi-annual basis at the Adjusted Treasury

Rate, plus 15 basis points; plus in either case, accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption

date. On or after the Par Call Date, the Notes will be redeemable at a redemption price equal

to 100% of the principal amount of Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest

to the redemption date.

Trade Date:

August 2, 2018

Settlement Date:

T+2; August 6, 2018

CUSIP / ISIN:

233331 BA4/US233331BA46

Denominations:

$2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof

Anticipated Ratings*:

Baa1 (Stable)/BBB (Stable)/BBB+ (Negative)

Joint Book-Running Managers:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.

*Note: A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.

The issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site atwww.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. toll-free at 1-877-649-6848 or Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. toll-free at 1-800-372-3930.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 20:35:37 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DTE ENERGY CO
10:36pDTE ENERGY : Fwp
PU
09:06pDTE ENERGY : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08/01DTE ENERGY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/30DTE ENERGY : Simple energy efficiency DIY projects that will help you save
PU
07/28DTE ENERGY : A guide to identify dangerous plants and insects in Michigan
PU
07/27DTE ENERGY : Go play ruff and explore Michigan’s dog parks
PU
07/27DTE ENERGY : We’re passing the savings along to you
PU
07/27DTE ENERGY : Thousands remain without power after Thursday's severe storms
AQ
07/27DTE ENERGY : reports strong second quarter 2018 results, raises guidance
AQ
07/25DTE ENERGY : 7,200 reasons to call MISS DIG
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25DTE Energy +1.5% as strong Q2 prompts full-year guidance raise 
07/25DTE Energy Company (DTE) CEO Gerry Anderson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/25DTE Energy Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25DTE Energy beats by $0.23 
07/24Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 230 M
EBIT 2018 1 615 M
Net income 2018 1 119 M
Debt 2018 14 357 M
Yield 2018 3,29%
P/E ratio 2018 17,43
P/E ratio 2019 16,92
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
Capitalization 19 730 M
Chart DTE ENERGY CO
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Co Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO-1.48%19 730
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.64%57 216
IBERDROLA1.92%49 559
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.06%49 165
DOMINION ENERGY-11.53%46 794
EXELON CORPORATION6.57%41 029
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.