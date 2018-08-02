Log in
DTE ENERGY CO (DTE)
DTE Energy : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

08/02/2018

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Includes shares of DTE common stock acquired under the DTE Energy Company Savings and Stock Ownership Plan (the "Plan") as of a Plan statement dated as of July 31, 2018.

Remarks:

/s/ Timothy E. Kraepel, Attorney-in-Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

08/02/2018

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 19:05:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 230 M
EBIT 2018 1 615 M
Net income 2018 1 119 M
Debt 2018 14 357 M
Yield 2018 3,29%
P/E ratio 2018 17,43
P/E ratio 2019 16,92
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
Capitalization 19 730 M
