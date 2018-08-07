Log in
DTEK ZAKHIDENERHO PAT
DTEK Zakhidenerho : 06/08 DTEK DTEK appoints Emanuele Volpe as Chief Innovation Officer

08/07/2018

In the face of the launch of a competitive energy market in Ukraine, DTEK initiates the formation of a new innovation management function for searching and implementing pioneering technologies and digital solutions for clients.

The company has invited Emanuele Volpe to fill the position of Chief Innovation Officer. Having graduated from the Polytechnic University of Milan with a degree in aerospace engineering, Emanuele had been leading projects in international machine manufacturing and engineering companies HIRSCH Group and Amec Foster Wheeler. For the past 10 years he had been employed at Enel, the largest energy company presented in 34 counties around the world. He had been leading the innovations sector in one of Enel's subsidiaries, and managed the regional Innovation Hub.

"I see three directions for the Directorate's operations. The creation of an appropriate open innovation culture - interaction between the company's internal potential and the external innovation ecosystems. This is my first and foremost task. The second direction lies in the partnership and search for innovative solutions through the creation of effective communities. That is: to unite a carrier of new ideas and representatives of DTEK Group businesses. This format allows to adapt new solutions to the business needs as soon as possible. The third direction lies in startups - the nurturing and search of new technologies for their immediate integration into the business and the creation of new products," said Emanuele Volpe, DTEK Chief Innovation Officer regarding his expectations.

"DTEK had succeeded in organizing its internal environment, which is ready for changes and the development of new directions. Throughout its 13-year history of activity, DTEK underwent a substantial evolution. It has come from the union of individual coal, power generating and distribution enterprises to a stable effective and monolithic system, capable of swift adaptation to any sorts of disturbances. We have nurtured a culture of lean production based on expertise and leadership abilities of our employees. This is the cornerstone of our efficiency. The creation of an innovation management function is our next step along the path of changes and the company's preparation for operation in the new competitive market," commented Maksym Timchenko, DTEK CEO, on the appointment of Chief Innovation Officer.

Earlier in 2018, Frank Siebert (Germany) was appointed as DTEK Director of Finance and Strategy, and Philip Leckebusch (Germany) - as CEO of DTEK Renewables.

Reference

DTEK is a strategic holding company that develops business in the energy sector. DTEK's companies employ 73 thousand people. Maxim Timchenko is the Chief Executive Officer of DTEK.
DTEK companies produce coal and natural gas, generate electric power at the fossil-fuel fired power plants and renewable energy power plants, supply thermal and electric power to end consumers, and provide energy services. The operating companies directly manage production companies in each of the business streams.
DTEK's production indicators for 2017: the company has produced 27.7 mn tonnes of coal, 1.655 bcm of natural gas, generated (supplied) 37.1 bn kWh of electric power, of which 637.8 mn kWh have been provided by the renewable energy sources; and transmitted 43.2 bn kWh of electric power via the grid.
DTEK is a part of the financial and industrial group System Capital Management (SCM). The shareholder of the group is Rinat Akhmetov.
For more information, visit: https://dtek.com/en/
To learn about social partnership projects being implemented in the cities of DTEK activity, and to get a detailed report on the status of their implementation, please visit https://dtek.com/en/sustainable_development/

Corporate Communications Department
DTEK
Tel.: +38 (044) 581 45 35
+38 (044) 581 45 70
E-mail: [email protected]
www.dtek.com

Disclaimer

DTEK Zakhidenergo PAT published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:05:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2012 993 M
EBIT 2012 49,7 M
Net income 2012 73,7 M
Debt 2012 -
Yield 2012 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
Capi. / Sales 2012 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2013 -
Capitalization 61,0 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andriy Yosyfovych Shuvar Director General
Serhiy Viktorovych Kurylenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oleksiy Valeriyovych Povolotskyi Member-Supervisory Board
Oksana Serhiyivna Zayika Investor Relations Contact
Andriy Petrovych Maherovskyi Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTEK ZAKHIDENERHO PAT61
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.55%57 167
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.87%49 499
IBERDROLA1.42%48 581
DOMINION ENERGY-11.49%47 062
EXELON CORPORATION8.12%41 019
