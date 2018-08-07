DTEK Zakhidenerho : 06/08 DTEK DTEK appoints Emanuele Volpe as Chief Innovation Officer

In the face of the launch of a competitive energy market in Ukraine, DTEK initiates the formation of a new innovation management function for searching and implementing pioneering technologies and digital solutions for clients.

The company has invited Emanuele Volpe to fill the position of Chief Innovation Officer. Having graduated from the Polytechnic University of Milan with a degree in aerospace engineering, Emanuele had been leading projects in international machine manufacturing and engineering companies HIRSCH Group and Amec Foster Wheeler. For the past 10 years he had been employed at Enel, the largest energy company presented in 34 counties around the world. He had been leading the innovations sector in one of Enel's subsidiaries, and managed the regional Innovation Hub.

"I see three directions for the Directorate's operations. The creation of an appropriate open innovation culture - interaction between the company's internal potential and the external innovation ecosystems. This is my first and foremost task. The second direction lies in the partnership and search for innovative solutions through the creation of effective communities. That is: to unite a carrier of new ideas and representatives of DTEK Group businesses. This format allows to adapt new solutions to the business needs as soon as possible. The third direction lies in startups - the nurturing and search of new technologies for their immediate integration into the business and the creation of new products," said Emanuele Volpe, DTEK Chief Innovation Officer regarding his expectations.

"DTEK had succeeded in organizing its internal environment, which is ready for changes and the development of new directions. Throughout its 13-year history of activity, DTEK underwent a substantial evolution. It has come from the union of individual coal, power generating and distribution enterprises to a stable effective and monolithic system, capable of swift adaptation to any sorts of disturbances. We have nurtured a culture of lean production based on expertise and leadership abilities of our employees. This is the cornerstone of our efficiency. The creation of an innovation management function is our next step along the path of changes and the company's preparation for operation in the new competitive market," commented Maksym Timchenko, DTEK CEO, on the appointment of Chief Innovation Officer.

Earlier in 2018, Frank Siebert (Germany) was appointed as DTEK Director of Finance and Strategy, and Philip Leckebusch (Germany) - as CEO of DTEK Renewables.