Dubai Islamic Insurance & Reinsurance : Value Added Tax (VAT) in UAE

Value Added Tax (VAT) in UAE

Dubai, Sunday, December 24, 2017

The UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) will be implemting VAT effective 1 January 2018 and has published its VAT legislation in the offical gazette.

Accordingly, VAT is a consumption based tax, which would apply to most goods and services including insurance services, supplied in the UAE, by any person/business required to be registered under the VAT regime, at the standard rate of 5% except where a supply is specified as zero rated of exempted under the VAT law.

