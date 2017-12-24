Dubai Islamic Insurance & Reinsurance : Value Added Tax (VAT) in UAE

Value Added Tax (VAT) in UAE
The UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) will be implemting VAT effective 1 January 2018 and has published its VAT legislation in the offical gazette.
Accordingly, VAT is a consumption based tax, which would apply to most goods and services including insurance services, supplied in the UAE, by any person/business required to be registered under the VAT regime, at the standard rate of 5% except where a supply is specified as zero rated of exempted under the VAT law.
