Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET  >  Dubai Islamic Insurance & Reinsurance Co    AMAN   AED000401011

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/21
0.802 AED   +0.12%
07:44a DUBAI ISLAMIC I : Value Added Tax (VAT) in UAE
2016 DUBAI ISLAMIC I : UAE national ID as health insurance card
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Dubai Islamic Insurance & Reinsurance : Value Added Tax (VAT) in UAE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2017 | 07:44am CET

Value Added Tax (VAT) in UAE

Dubai, Sunday, December 24, 2017

The UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) will be implemting VAT effective 1 January 2018 and has published its VAT legislation in the offical gazette.
Accordingly, VAT is a consumption based tax, which would apply to most goods and services including insurance services, supplied in the UAE, by any person/business required to be registered under the VAT regime, at the standard rate of 5% except where a supply is specified as zero rated of exempted under the VAT law.

http://aman.ae/docs/AMAN%20VAT%20Circulation%20Letter.pdf' target='_blank'>Read More

AMAN - Dubai Islamic Insurance & Reinsurance Co. PSC published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 06:44:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUBAI ISLAMIC INSURANCE &
07:44a DUBAI ISLAMIC INSURANCE & REINSURANC : Value Added Tax (VAT) in UAE
10/05 DUBAI ISLAMIC INSURANCE & REINSURANC : AMAN stock hits highest level in 3 weeks
04/25 DUBAI ISLAMIC INSURANCE & REINSURANC : Aman Insurance AGM postponed
02/13 DUBAI ISLAMIC INSURANCE & REINSURANC : AMAN losses rise in Q4
02/08 DFM closes Wednesday in green
02/08 Emaar pushes higher at Wednesday’s open
02/01 DFM opens Wednesday higher
01/03 DFM index gains 0.13% at open
2016 DFM opens Wednesday on positive note
2016 DUBAI ISLAMIC INSURANCE & REINSURANC : UAE national ID as health insurance card
More news
Chart DUBAI ISLAMIC INSURANCE &
Duration : Period :
Dubai Islamic Insurance & Technical Analysis Chart | AMAN | AED000401011 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Jihad Feitrouni Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Mohammed bin Omeir bin Yosef Al-Mehairi Chairman
Rached Diab General Manager-Operations
Basel Mohammad Al-Kufairy General Manager-Finance & Administration
Naser Falah Homood Jarra Al-Qahtani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUBAI ISLAMIC INSURANCE & REINSURANCE CO28.41%0
ALLIANZ24.36%103 302
CHUBB LTD9.76%67 405
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-8.01%53 317
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP6.28%45 633
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.19.41%41 181
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.