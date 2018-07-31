OptiBiotix Health : Director's dealing

Director's dealing

31 July 2018

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and skin care was notified on 30 July 2018 that Neil Davidson, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired 103,000 ordinary shares in the Company on 30 July 2018, representing 0.12% of the Company's issued share capital, at a price of 98.6 pence per share.

Previously to this notification, Mr Davidson held 375,000 ordinary shares in the Company. Therefore Neil Davidson's total shareholding represents 0.6% of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 and the person who arranged for release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Stephen O'Hara, Chief Executive.

For further information, please contact:

About OptiBiotix - www.optibiotix.com

OptiBiotix was formed in March 2012 to develop compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - to prevent and manage human disease.

The aim of OptiBiotix is to discover and develop microbial strains, compounds and formulations, which modulate the human microbiome and can be used as food ingredients and supplements or active compounds for the prevention and management of human metabolic diseases, examples of which include obesity, cholesterol and lipid distribution and diabetes.

OptiBiotix has established a pipeline of microbiome modulators that can impact on lipid and cholesterol management, energy harvest and appetite suppression. The development pipeline is fuelled by its proprietary OptiScreen® and OptiBiotic® platform technologies designed to identify metabolic pathways and compounds that impact on human physiology and bring potential health benefits.