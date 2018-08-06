Log in
DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED (DCO)
08/06 09:15:01 pm
31.7100 USD   -0.38%
07/27Ducommun Announces Upcoming Investor Events
GL
07/16Ducommun Announces Second Quarter Conference Call
GL
05/21CORRECTION : Earns-Ducommun story
AQ
Ducommun Incorporated : to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018 | 09:07pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-27DE8A26250B4.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 602 M
EBIT 2018 26,7 M
Net income 2018 10,3 M
Debt 2018 173 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,31
P/E ratio 2019 14,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 362 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 39,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen G. Oswald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry Redondo SVP-Operations & Head-Ducommun Structures
Douglas L. Groves CFO, Treasurer, VP & Head-Investor Relations
Robert D. Paulson Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert C. Ducommun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED11.88%362
SAFRAN22.80%50 882
TRANSDIGM GROUP34.67%19 390
MTU AERO ENGINES22.36%10 993
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-1.59%9 770
HEICO CORP25.99%9 181
