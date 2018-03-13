Duff & Phelps Utility rp Bond Trust : & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends

CHICAGO, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE: DUC) and DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE: DTF), two closed-end funds advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., today authorized the payment of dividends on each fund's common stock as follows:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (Monthly pay)

Cents Per Share Record Date Payable Date 3.5 April 16, 2018 April 30, 2018 3.5 May 15, 2018 May 31, 2018 3.5 June 15, 2018 June 29, 2018

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (Monthly pay)

Cents Per Share Record Date Payable Date 5.0 April 16, 2018 April 30, 2018 5.0 May 15, 2018 May 31, 2018 5.0 June 15, 2018 June 29, 2018

About the Funds

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose primary investment objective is high current income consistent with investing in securities of investment grade quality. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. For more information, visit www.ducfund.com or call (800) 338-8214.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations. For more information, visit www.dtffund.com or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $91 billion under management as of December 31, 2017. Duff & Phelps has more than 38 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duff--phelps-closed-end-funds-announce-dividends-300613451.html

SOURCE Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc.; DTF Tax-Free Income Inc.