Dufry further expands footprint in Australia by signing a new contract at Perth Airport

Dufry increased its presence in the Eastern Europe, Asia, Middle East and Australia division by signing a new contract with Perth Airport Pty Ltd (PAPL) to operate a total of 2,300 m² with two duty-free stores located in the Departures and Arrivals area, in the Terminal 1 International. The long term contract will run for 7 years.

Dufry will bring a WorldClass experience to Perth Airport and its customers offering a total retail space of approximately 2,300 m² of which 1,200 m² in the Departure and 1,100 m² in the Arrival stores. The duty-free shops will offer a dynamic and engaging retail concept by bringing a tailor made design for core categories and a specific format which will delight customers with a great selection of Australian and local Western Australian produce, liquor, wine and gifts. The offer will include the latest trends and a wide range of products from the most renowned brands in the world, across several categories, such as Perfumes & Cosmetics, Wine & Spirits, Tobacco, Confectionery, Electronics, Watches & Fashion Accessories, among others. With a strong emphasis on digital development, Dufry will partner with Perth Airport to enhance the digital channel experience for passengers through the roll out of RED by Dufry, Reserve and Collect and Instore Digital tools.

The broader Asian Market is a strategic growth area for Dufry to further develop its business. Operating in 19 locations across 11 countries in the division, by adding Perth to its portfolio, the Company's footprint is further gaining momentum after the win in Hong Kong's new high speed railway station earlier this year.

Perth is considered the Western Gateway to Australia and is its doorstep to Asia. Perth Airport is the fourth busiest airport in the country in terms of passenger traffic and welcomed more than 4 million international travellers in 2017. The airport operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the year, and according to Tourism Western Australia, the work is continued on attracting direct flights from major centres in China, Japan and India, besides the strong travel links with Indonesia, UK, Singapore, and New Zealand. It is worth highlighting that the airport is making significant investment in terminal infrastructure and expansion to serve passenger growth and maximise both traveller's experience and spend. That said, the new duty-free shops will create a unique and exciting shopping environment for millions of passengers who visit Perth every year.

Commenting on the new contract, Andrea Belardini, Dufry's Divisional CEO for Eastern Europe, Asia, Middle East and Australia, said: "We are extremely proud of being awarded this concession with Perth Airport. We are set to develop a retail experience with a high level of technological innovation, a bespoke sense of place, and a strong focus on digital engagement. Following the delivery of our New Generation Store in Melbourne and the very recent award of Hong Kong High Speed Railway contract, we consider this new award as a further evidence of our commitment to expand in Asia Pacific, through the delivery of state of the art retail experience and a strong partnership approach. We have appreciated since the outset the close cooperation with Perth Airport management in setting a common agenda and establishing ways of working to ensure the delivery of a consumer centric approach. We would like to thank the airport for their trust on us and we look forward to working in close partnership to deliver Dufry's WorldClass experience to travellers."

Perth Airport CEO Kevin Brown has welcomed the announcement. "This agreement will give passengers a duty-free offer that includes an expanded range and categories both in-store and online, as well as exceptional service, and a high level of digital and technological innovation. Dufry's holistic duty-free concept will further enhance the passenger experience and grow the duty-free category. Perth Airport has undergone a major transformation over the past seven years with a $ 1 billion redevelopment program, and is now planning another $ 2.5 billion of development including an upgrade of the T1 International terminal, to meet predicted strong passenger growth. This expanded duty-free opportunity will help deliver a world-class customer experience which is at the heart of everything we do."

