Duke Energy : 10-Q

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018

1-32853

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(a Delaware corporation)

550 South Tryon Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28202-1803

1-4928

DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS, LLC (a North Carolina limited liability company)

526 South Church Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28202-1803

1-3274

DUKE ENERGY FLORIDA, LLC (a Florida limited liability company)

299 First Avenue North

St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

1-15929

PROGRESS ENERGY, INC.

(a North Carolina corporation) 410 South Wilmington Street Raleigh, North Carolina 27601-1748

1-1232

DUKE ENERGY OHIO, INC.

(an Ohio corporation)

139 East Fourth Street

Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

704-382-3853

31-0240030

1-3382

DUKE ENERGY PROGRESS, LLC (a North Carolina limited liability company)

410 South Wilmington Street Raleigh, North Carolina 27601-1748

1-3543

DUKE ENERGY INDIANA, LLC (an Indiana limited liability company)

1000 East Main Street Plainfield, Indiana 46168

1-6196

PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS COMPANY, INC.

(a North Carolina corporation)

4720 Piedmont Row Drive

Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

704-364-3120

56-0556998

This combined Form 10-Q is filed separately by eight registrants: Duke Energy, Duke Energy Carolinas, Progress Energy, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Ohio, Duke Energy Indiana and Piedmont (collectively the Duke Energy Registrants). Information contained herein relating to any individual registrant is filed by such registrant solely on its own behalf. Each registrant makes no representation as to information relating exclusively to the other registrants.

Duke Energy Carolinas, Progress Energy, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Ohio, Duke Energy Indiana and Piedmont meet the conditions set forth in General Instructions H(1)(a) and (b) of Form 10-Q and are therefore filing this form with the reduced disclosure format specified in General Instructions H(2) of Form 10-Q.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements Duke Energy Corporation Financial Statements 6 Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC Financial Statements 11 Progress Energy, Inc. Financial Statements 15 Duke Energy Progress, LLC Financial Statements 19 Duke Energy Florida, LLC Financial Statements 23 Duke Energy Ohio, Inc. Financial Statements 27 Duke Energy Indiana, LLC Financial Statements 31 Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc. Financial Statements 35 Combined Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Note 1 - Organization and Basis of Presentation 39 Note 2 - Business Segments 43 Note 3 - Regulatory Matters 46 Note 4 - Commitments and Contingencies 56 Note 5 - Debt and Credit Facilities 61 Note 6 - Asset Retirement Obligations 62 Note 7 - Goodwill 63 Note 8 - Related Party Transactions 64 Note 9 - Derivatives and Hedging 65 Note 10 - Investments in Debt and Equity Securities 71 Note 11 - Fair Value Measurements 77 Note 12 - Variable Interest Entities 85 Note 13 - Revenue 89 Note 14 - Common Stock 94 Note 15 - Stock-Based Compensation 95 Note 16 - Employee Benefit Plans 96 Note 17 - Income Taxes 100 Note 18 - Subsequent Events 101 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 102 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 129 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 129 Item 1. 130 Item 1A. 130 Item 2. 130 Item 6. 131 134 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

Legal Proceedings

Risk Factors

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

Exhibits

Signatures

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "potential," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook" or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These factors include, but are not limited to: